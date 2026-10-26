The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Monday Night Football features Eagles vs. Cowboys at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field. Both NFC East clubs enter at 2-4, with the Eagles looking to end a four-game losing streak. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Cowboys a 67% chance to win Monday, compared with 34% for the Eagles. The platform also prices Dallas at 51% to win by five or more points, while Philadelphia checks in at 50% to win or lose by four or fewer. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Cowboys victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Eagles vs. Cowboys Monday Night Football prediction

Saquon Barkley's possible return gives Philadelphia something it hasn't had during its last two defeats: a proven rushing threat. The Eagles managed 22 yards on the ground against Jacksonville and 35 against Carolina. Barkley practiced in full Saturday after missing two games with a hamstring injury, although he's officially questionable for Monday.

Dallas has allowed 149.8 rushing yards per game, one of the NFL's worst marks, presenting an opportunity if Barkley gets the green light. His availability becomes especially important with Jalen Hurts on injured reserve. Tanner McKee completed 26 of 45 passes for 215 yards in his first start against Carolina, and he'll be without DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks this week. Dallas Goedert, who caught six passes for 61 yards against the Panthers, could see another busy evening.

The Cowboys have their own personnel changes to consider. Dallas could also get linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant back after extended absences. Overshown has been medically cleared, while Durant is trending toward a return. Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,639 yards and 10 touchdowns, with CeeDee Lamb accounting for 577 receiving yards and four scores. George Pickens is also available after practicing in full Saturday.

Dallas averages 25.2 points per game, compared with Philadelphia's 17.7, but managed only 13 in its latest defeat at Green Bay. The Eagles could make this a closer contest if their running game improves. Novig gives the Cowboys a 67% chance to win, compared with 34% for the Eagles. SportsLine forecasts a 24-20 Dallas victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 26, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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