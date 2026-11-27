The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus distributed across five days after depositing $10 or more. Florida State (5-6) will host No. 20 Florida (7-4) at 3:30 p.m. ET on Black Friday, followed by Texas A&M (4-7) hosting No. 3 Texas (9-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. In the NFL, the Steelers will face the Broncos without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was released. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists Florida at 69% to win, compared with 32% for Florida State. Texas carries an 80% probability against Texas A&M's 21%. Those percentages reflect Novig's college football winner markets and can change before kickoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Florida State vs. Florida predictions

Florida running back Jadan Baugh needs 20 rushing yards to become the first player officially credited with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons in program history. He's rushed for an SEC-leading 16 touchdowns this season, including the winning 10-yard score in Florida's 34-27 victory over Vanderbilt last Saturday. Baugh gashed Florida State for 266 rushing yards in last year's meeting.

Quarterback Aaron Philo has won both starts since regaining his starting job earlier this month. The former Georgia Tech quarterback completed 20 of 26 passes for 241 yards against Vanderbilt and added 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. First-year head coach Jon Sumrall can double Florida's win total from last season with a victory on Friday.

Florida State will need a win to become bowl-eligible. Interim head coach Rick Stockstill guided Florida State to road victories over Boston College and Pitt before a 28-10 home loss to NC State. Quarterback Ashton Daniels has accounted for 27 touchdowns this season, setting a school record for quarterbacks with 13 rushing scores. He's also thrown 14 interceptions, including two against NC State.

Wide receiver Micahi Danzy has amassed a career-high 584 receiving yards, with three catches covering at least 50 yards this season. Florida's defense features a pair of productive pass rushers in Jayden Woods and Emmanuel Oyebadejo, who've combined for 12 sacks. Florida has won five of its last seven meetings with Florida State. SportsLine expects a tight game, projecting a 27-26 Florida victory and a Florida State win in 48% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Texas A&M vs. Texas predictions

Texas has rattled off five consecutive victories since losing to Oklahoma and Florida in October. Quarterback Arch Manning completed 21 of 25 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns in last Saturday's 45-3 victory over Arkansas. He also rushed for a touchdown and spent the fourth quarter on the sideline. Manning has thrown for 2,485 yards and 21 touchdowns this season.

Texas A&M has dropped four consecutive games, most recently losing 28-7 at Oklahoma. Quarterback Brady Hart made his first start of the season against Oklahoma, connecting with wide receiver Isaiah Horton for a 36-yard touchdown. Head coach Mike Elko has also utilized Marcel Reed this season, and the veteran quarterback is one touchdown pass shy of 50 for his career.

Texas A&M linebacker Ray Coney recorded a career-high 19 tackles against Oklahoma. His defense has allowed opponents to score on just 70% of their red-zone possessions, ranking fifth nationally entering rivalry weekend. Texas owns the country's best red-zone defense entering the matchup, allowing scores on 66.7% of opponents' trips. Junior edge rusher Colin Simmons was named a Bednarik Award finalist on Tuesday.

Friday marks the 121st meeting between the programs, with Texas holding a 78-37-5 advantage in the series. Texas A&M hasn't beaten Texas at home since 2007, while Texas has won both meetings since the rivalry resumed in 2024. Texas can also keep its SEC Championship Game aspirations alive with a victory. SportsLine's model calls for a 27-16 Texas win, with Texas A&M victorious in 28% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 27, 2026

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Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

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