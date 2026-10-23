The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Friday's World Series opener features Brewers vs. Rays at American Family Field, with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. The roof is closed, meaning weather will not be an issue. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Brewers a 63% chance to win Game 1, compared with 38% for the Rays. The platform also lists the Rays at 60% to finish within one run or win outright, while the Brewers are priced at 41% to win by two or more. SportsLine forecasts a 4.6-3.7 Brewers victory, with its simulation assigning a 67.5% probability to more than 6.5 combined runs.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Brewers-Rays World Series Game 1 prediction

Jacob Misiorowski will start Milwaukee's first World Series game since 1982, following 11 days away from the mound. The right-hander led the majors with a 1.80 ERA and 252 strikeouts during the regular season, but October has tested his ability to work deep into games. San Diego pushed him to 88 pitches in four innings during the Division Series. The Dodgers then forced 94 in 4 1/3 innings, although he allowed just one run. Manager Pat Murphy has another option if the pitch count climbs: Milwaukee's bullpen has posted a 1.33 ERA across 40 2/3 postseason innings.

The Brewers went 103-59 during the regular season before sweeping Los Angeles in the NLCS. Jake Bauers drove in six runs during that series, earning MVP honors, while William Contreras has hit .367 across eight postseason appearances. Milwaukee also won two of three meetings with Tampa Bay early in the season.

The Rays bring a different pitching plan to Friday's opener. Nick Martinez will start instead of Drew Rasmussen, who is now scheduled for Game 2. Martinez has allowed three runs across nine postseason innings, all on the road. Tampa Bay has also won 24 of his 33 starts this year, including October. Its offense arrives after a six-game ALCS victory over Cleveland. Yandy Díaz hit .333 with two home runs during that series, and Junior Caminero delivered a two-run homer in Monday's 7-3 clincher.

ALCS MVP Freddy Peralta supplied another strong pitching performance, helping Tampa Bay secure its third World Series appearance. The Rays finished 98-64 in the regular season, giving this matchup the top clubs from both leagues. Milwaukee's lengthy break could affect its timing at the plate, while Tampa Bay has played more recently. Novig prices the Brewers at 63% to win Game 1, with the Rays at 38%. SportsLine forecasts a 4.5-3.8 Milwaukee victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 23, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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