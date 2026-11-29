The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Colts (3-8) will host the Giants (6-3-1) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by the Chargers (1-9) welcoming the Patriots (5-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET among the nine total NFL games today. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is officially inactive with a hamstring injury and will miss his first game of the season. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Giants at 71% to win, compared with 30% for the Colts. The Patriots carry a 63% probability against the Chargers' 38%, while the Buccaneers are listed at 61% against the Panthers' 40%. Novig's NFL winner-market percentages can change before kickoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Colts vs. Giants predictions

Anthony Richardson will make his first NFL start in nearly two years after the Colts waived Daniel Jones last week. His last start occurred against Tennessee in December 2024, when Jonathan Taylor rushed for 218 yards and three touchdowns. Indianapolis has averaged 19.2 points per game this season. Taylor has recorded at least 70 yards from scrimmage in 14 of his last 15 games at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 173 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday's victory over Jacksonville. Isaiah Likely entered Week 12 tied for the NFL lead among tight ends with seven touchdown catches, while Malik Nabers recorded a career-high 171 receiving yards in his last game against Indianapolis. The Giants haven't beaten the Colts on the road since 2002. SportsLine projects a 25-22 Giants victory, with Indianapolis winning outright in 44% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Chargers vs. Patriots predictions

Both teams will turn to backup quarterbacks on Sunday, with DJ Uiagalelei making his first career start in place of Justin Herbert (concussion). Tommy DeVito will quarterback the Patriots with Drake Maye sidelined by a fibula injury. New England placed wide receiver A.J. Brown on injured reserve Saturday and activated guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who allowed just one sack in five full games before his hamstring injury.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has amassed 194 rushing yards over his last two appearances, including 89 yards on 14 carries last Sunday. New England has held opponents below 100 rushing yards in all five victories this season. Mike Vrabel's team defeated the Chargers 16-3 in January's AFC Wild Card round and has won both previous meetings at SoFi Stadium. SportsLine's model calls for a 21-18 Patriots victory, with the Chargers winning in 44% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Buccaneers vs. Panthers predictions

Looking ahead to Monday Night Football, Bucky Irving has scored a rushing touchdown in four consecutive games, becoming the first Buccaneers player to accomplish that feat since Earnest Graham in 2007. Another rushing score would give Irving the franchise's longest such streak since Errict Rhett in 1995. Carolina will be without linebackers Bobby Okereke and Patrick Jones II, and the Panthers allowed 258 rushing yards in October's meeting with Tampa Bay.

Wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan caught six passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in Carolina's victory over Baltimore last Sunday. He's dealt with a foot injury but received no game designation on Saturday's final injury report. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield needs one more game with multiple touchdown passes to tie Tom Brady for second place in Buccaneers history. SportsLine anticipates a 27-22 Tampa Bay victory, with at least 44 combined points in 59% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 29, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Responsible Trading

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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