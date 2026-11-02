The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 8 schedule features Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) is officially inactive. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Washington a 71% chance to win against Philadelphia. SportsLine forecasts a victory for the Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

Washington faces a receiver decision before its rematch with Philadelphia. Terry McLaurin is out for the season, and Dan Quinn says rookie Antonio Williams should receive more targets. Williams caught four passes for 64 yards against the Eagles in Week 1, including a late touchdown. Chig Okonkwo caught seven passes for 69 yards against San Francisco before Washington's bye. The Commanders also hired Steve Wilks to help with defensive planning.

Philadelphia's 38-21 defeat to Dallas exposed a different problem. The Eagles finished without a sack or quarterback hit, while Javonte Williams rushed for 155 yards. On offense, Makai Lemon caught seven passes for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Saquon Barkley scored in his return but dealt with back discomfort. With the Eagles playing on a short week, Washington gets extra preparation time. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Commanders victory. Novig displays Washington at 71% to win and Philadelphia at 31%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 1, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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