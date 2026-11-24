The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Commanders (3-5-1) will host the Bengals (7-2) on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bengals have won five consecutive games, while the Commanders have won twice since their Week 7 bye. Bengals safety Kyle Dugger (quad) is officially inactive. Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is $0.15 per share to score the game's first touchdown, the highest of any player. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Bengals at 73% to win, compared with 28% for the Commanders. Monday's featured selections include more than 53.5 combined points and a Stefon Diggs anytime touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase finishing with fewer than 80 receiving yards rounds out the three markets.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

More Than 53.5 Combined Points (54% Yes, 48% No)

Cincinnati has averaged 36.2 points during its five-game winning streak. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-18 victory over Pittsburgh in Week 10. Three of Cincinnati's last five games have produced at least 54 combined points, including a 43-36 win over Tennessee. The Bengals lead the NFL with 298.8 net passing yards per game through Week 10.

Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a season-high three touchdown passes against the Giants. He's also accounted for a team-leading 280 rushing yards in seven appearances. The Commanders have averaged 21.8 points this season, but none of their three games since the bye has produced more than 45 combined points. Their defense allows 24.8 points per game. SportsLine calls for a 30-27 Cincinnati victory and gives the teams a 53% chance of exceeding 54.5 combined points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (38% Yes, 64% No)

Diggs has scored a touchdown in five of his eight appearances with Washington, including a two-touchdown performance against Dallas in September. His latest score came on a 32-yard reception with 57 seconds left against the Giants. The veteran finished with a season-high 83 receiving yards on six catches. He's collected 36 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns in his first season with the Commanders.

With Terry McLaurin sidelined in recent weeks, Diggs has become the focal point of Washington's passing game. Four of his six touchdowns have come on plays originating inside the opponent's 20-yard line. He's also recorded three fourth-quarter touchdown catches this season. Cincinnati has improved defensively, allowing 21.4 points per game compared with 28.9 last season. SportsLine's projection for Diggs includes 51 receiving yards and 0.58 receiving touchdowns. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Ja'Marr Chase Fewer Than 80 Receiving Yards (51% No, 67% Yes)

Chase has been on a remarkable three-game tear, collecting 32 receptions for 527 yards. His 231-yard performance against Pittsburgh marked the fourth 200-yard receiving game of his NFL career. Still, he's finished below 80 receiving yards in five of nine appearances this season. Three of those games came away from home, including 62 yards against Baltimore and 77 against Miami during Cincinnati's current winning streak.

The Bengals have another receiver capable of commanding plenty of targets. Tee Higgins has 824 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 53 catches, averaging 15.6 yards per reception. Washington has allowed 244.8 net passing yards per game, while Chase has averaged 93.4 receiving yards in five games as the designated visiting team this season. SportsLine estimates 74.8 receiving yards for the sixth-year wideout. Novig prices the No outcome at 51% for Chase's 80-plus receiving yards market. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 16, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Responsible Gaming

Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit.

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.