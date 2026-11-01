The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 8 schedule features Dolphins vs. Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET, followed by Commanders vs. Eagles on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) has already been ruled out for New England's matchup against the Dolphins. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Patriots a 77% chance to win against Miami, while Washington checks in at 71% against Philadelphia. SportsLine forecasts victories for New England, along with the Commanders on Sunday night.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Dolphins vs. Patriots prediction

Miami finally earned its first victory Sunday, with two touchdown passes from Malik Willis against the Jets. The quarterback threw for 208 yards, then converted a late fourth-and-1 to preserve a 28-25 win. Ollie Gordon II carried 25 times for 103 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Caleb Douglas caught both scoring passes, including a 63-yarder in the fourth quarter. Jeff Hafley earned his first victory as the Dolphins' coach.

New England's previous outing featured a different passing performance. Drake Maye completed 24 of 31 throws for 321 yards against Chicago, including a 48-yard touchdown to Rhamondre Stevenson. Hunter Henry added seven receptions for 71 yards, but the Patriots lost 30-24. They also rushed for only 70 yards. SportsLine forecasts a 28-21 New England victory. Novig displays 77% for the Patriots and 25% for the Dolphins. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

Washington faces a receiver decision before its rematch with Philadelphia. Terry McLaurin is out for the season, and Dan Quinn says rookie Antonio Williams should receive more targets. Williams caught four passes for 64 yards against the Eagles in Week 1, including a late touchdown. Chig Okonkwo caught seven passes for 69 yards against San Francisco before Washington's bye. The Commanders also hired Steve Wilks to help with defensive planning.

Philadelphia's 38-21 defeat to Dallas exposed a different problem. The Eagles finished without a sack or quarterback hit, while Javonte Williams rushed for 155 yards. On offense, Makai Lemon caught seven passes for 67 yards and his first NFL touchdown. Saquon Barkley scored in his return but dealt with back discomfort. With the Eagles playing on a short week, Washington gets extra preparation time. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Commanders victory. Novig displays Washington at 71% to win and Philadelphia at 31%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 1, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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