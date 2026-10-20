The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer distributes five single-use $10 credits to qualifying traders. Tuesday features NBA Opening Night. The New York Knicks will host the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET before the San Antonio Spurs host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 9:30 p.m. ET. Thunder forward Jaylen Williams is not on Tuesday's injury report. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

The Knicks carry a 62% chance against the 76ers at 39%, while the Spurs sit at 54% compared with 47% for the Thunder. For full details, check out our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

The Knicks' preseason finale offered a longer look at Karl-Anthony Towns as a passer. He recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in a 122-120 victory over Toronto. Jalen Brunson added 20 points, while Mikal Bridges scored 14. Josh Hart sat out with ankle soreness. New York also has a different backup-center rotation after Mitchell Robinson joined Boston. Andre Drummond arrived from Philadelphia and is expected to work behind Towns, with James Wiseman securing another spot on the opening roster.

The 76ers visit Madison Square Garden with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. VJ Edgecombe is another productive member of the expected starting group. Philadelphia's frontcourt depth is thinner: Ariel Hukporti has an Achilles injury, and Dominick Barlow will be reevaluated in two weeks because of a back issue. The Knicks are entering their title defense under coach Mike Brown. SportsLine forecasts a 116-109 Knicks victory. Novig lists the Knicks at 62% and the 76ers at 39% in its winner market. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Spurs vs. Thunder predictions

San Antonio closed its preseason with a 126-97 victory over Sacramento, and Dylan Harper supplied a team-high 19 points. De'Aaron Fox scored 16, while Victor Wembanyama collected 14 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes. Coach Mitch Johnson plans to start Fox with Stephon Castle and Harper, plus Devin Vassell and Wembanyama. It's a three-guard opening group, though those guards spent only 25 minutes together last season. Veteran forward Tobias Harris has been ruled out of Tuesday's opener with a left calf strain.

Oklahoma City opens with its own returning starters, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. Cason Wallace signed a five-year extension after leading the NBA with 150 steals last season. He averaged 1.9 steals over 77 games and earned an All-Defensive Second Team selection. Isaiah Hartenstein is also among the expected starters alongside Chet Holmgren. The Thunder and Spurs met seven times in the Western Conference Finals last spring. SportsLine forecasts a 111-108 Spurs victory. Novig lists the Spurs at 54% to win and the Thunder at 47%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 20, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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