The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Lions will host the undefeated Vikings at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, while the Rams will face the Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Sunday Night Football features Commanders vs. Eagles at 8:20 p.m. ET. Vikings running back Aaron Jones (knee) is officially active. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Lions a 63% chance to defeat the Vikings, who sit at 38%. The Rams carry a 73% chance against the Chargers' 28%, while the Commanders check in at 71% against the Eagles' 30%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Lions vs. Vikings prediction

An unbeaten record hasn't meant big offensive numbers for Minnesota. Kyler Murray completed 14 of 24 passes for 150 yards against Indianapolis last Sunday, and the Vikings needed Harrison Smith's late interception to preserve a 16-10 victory. Their defense has allowed 12.3 points per game through six contests, best in the NFL. Brian Flores's group also sacked Daniel Jones four times. It now faces a Detroit offense averaging 30.7 points. Vikings running back Aaron Jones is active after taking eight carries last week and losing a fumble.

Jared Goff threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 20-17 win over Green Bay. Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 153 yards, while Jahmyr Gibbs carried 29 times for 116. Minnesota's passing game leans on Justin Jefferson despite reduced volume. Detroit is 4-2, and its protection will be tested by Minnesota's aggressive front. SportsLine forecasts a 26-21 Lions victory. Novig gives Detroit a 63% chance to win, compared with 38% for Minnesota. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Rams vs. Chargers prediction

One game before its bye, the Chargers drove to the Chiefs' 1-yard line and settled for a field goal during a 22-6 loss. Justin Herbert threw for 204 yards with one interception, and the offense never reached the end zone. The Chargers are 0-6, but tackle Joe Alt is expected back after missing two games with a neck injury. Safety Derwin James went on injured reserve Saturday with a hamstring injury.

The Rams had a different Week 7. Matthew Stafford threw three touchdowns in a 35-21 victory over Las Vegas, and Kyren Williams rushed for 99 yards and a score. Blake Corum added 93 yards on 17 carries, while Puka Nacua caught eight passes for 68. The Rams will face a Chargers secondary missing several players. SportsLine forecasts a 29-19 Rams victory. Novig gives the home team a 73% chance to win, compared with 28% for the Chargers. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Commanders vs. Eagles prediction

Sunday night's rematch puts Tanner McKee under center for Philadelphia rather than Jalen Hurts. McKee's third start follows a 38-21 loss to Dallas, when he directed three touchdown drives but couldn't prevent the Cowboys from piling up 204 rushing yards. Saquon Barkley is cleared to play despite hamstring and back trouble. Philadelphia has fallen to 2-5, although its 24-22 season-opening victory over Washington offers a recent example of how closely these teams can play.

Jayden Daniels threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns against San Francisco, but Washington lost 23-17 and entered its bye at 1-4-1. Stefon Diggs caught a touchdown in that game. Washington averages 125.2 rushing yards per game on offense. Defensively, the Commanders blitz on 43.9% of opposing dropbacks, which could test Philadelphia's pass protection. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Washington victory. Novig gives the Commanders a 71% chance to win, compared with 30% for Philadelphia. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 1, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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