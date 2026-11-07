The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule includes LSU vs. Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET. No. 10 Ole Miss welcomes No. 2 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 15 Texas Tech vs. West Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives LSU a 68% chance to win against Alabama, which is at 33%. The platform lists Georgia at 63% to defeat Ole Miss, compared with 38% for the Rebels. Texas Tech has an 86% chance to win the late game, while West Virginia is at 14%. SportsLine predicts victories for LSU and Georgia, followed by Texas Tech.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

LSU vs. Alabama prediction

LSU hasn't played since beating Auburn 38-17 on October 24, when Sam Leavitt threw for 387 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson Harris caught nine passes for 178 yards and two scores, and Jordan Ross recorded two of LSU's seven sacks. The Tigers used their bye week to prepare for Alabama, whose offensive line faces a pass rush that repeatedly disrupted Auburn.

Keelon Russell leads Alabama with 2,057 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, plus 251 rushing yards and five scores. The Crimson Tide bounced back from consecutive losses by defeating Texas A&M 31-20 on October 24. LSU allows 16 points per game, while Alabama gives up 21.3. Leavitt's passing production gives LSU a way to challenge Alabama's secondary, while Russell can extend plays with his legs. Novig lists LSU at 68% to win and Alabama at 33%. SportsLine predicts a 29-24 LSU victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Ole Miss vs. Georgia prediction

Georgia has had trouble with Ole Miss. The Rebels beat the Bulldogs 39-34 in January's College Football Playoff quarterfinal, and Saturday returns the matchup to a stadium where Ole Miss won their last two meetings. Trinidad Chambliss has thrown a touchdown pass in 21 consecutive games. His offensive line hasn't allowed a sack over its last 137 pass-blocking snaps, a trend against a Georgia defense allowing just 14.9 points per game.

Ole Miss answered a seven-point loss to Texas by beating Auburn 45-15. The Rebels have scored on 30 of 31 red-zone trips, and Keaton Thomas leads the defense in tackles. Georgia beat Florida 27-8, intercepting three passes while holding the Gators to 54 rushing yards. Gunner Stockton has faced Ole Miss before, while Dwight Phillips Jr. averages 7.5 yards per carry. Novig gives Georgia a 62% chance to win and Ole Miss 39%. SportsLine predicts a 28-26 Bulldogs victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia prediction

West Virginia has enough passing production to challenge Texas Tech's secondary. Michael Hawkins Jr. has thrown for 1,598 yards and 11 touchdowns with two interceptions, while DJ Epps leads the Mountaineers with 556 receiving yards and five scores. Tech allows 285 passing yards per game despite holding opponents to 94.9 rushing yards. That contrast could influence where West Virginia looks for openings Saturday night.

The Red Raiders have an opportunity through the air. West Virginia allows 317.9 passing yards per game, while Kenny Johnson has 548 receiving yards. Joey McGuire started Thomas Castellanos against Arizona, and the quarterback ran for 117 yards in a 34-26 victory. J'Koby Williams added 175 rushing yards. West Virginia allows 32.3 points per game, while Tech averages 35.6. Novig lists Texas Tech at 85% to win against West Virginia's 16%. SportsLine predicts a 40-19 Red Raiders victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 7, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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