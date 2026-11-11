The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Wednesday's college basketball schedule features No. 20 Michigan hosting Marquette at 7 p.m. ET, followed by California welcoming No. 21 USC at 11 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists Michigan at $0.62 per share to defeat Marquette, which is priced at $0.40 per share. USC carries a 78% chance against California's 24%. SportsLine's computer model favors Michigan in the earlier game but calls for a different outcome in the late matchup.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Michigan vs. Marquette prediction

Michigan has had plenty to sort through since its 85-77 loss to UConn. Michigan trailed by as many as 18, but Trey McKenney scored all 22 of his points after halftime. J.P. Estrella added 19 points and nine rebounds after opening the season with 15 and 12 against Oakland. He's averaging 17 points and 10.5 boards through two games. First-year coach Mike Boynton Jr. has a frontcourt capable of scoring around the rim, but the perimeter hasn't found its touch. Michigan has made just 22.6% of its 3-point attempts. Point guard Elliot Cadeau averages 4.5 assists and will be responsible for getting the ball inside.

Marquette hasn't faced anything like Michigan's interior personnel yet. Shaka Smart's team defeated Mercyhurst 78-43 and Detroit Mercy 93-32, limiting those opponents to 25.6% shooting. Royce Parham averages 14 points, while Sananda Fru collects 10 rebounds per contest. Point guard Nigel James Jr. contributes 5.5 assists, and reserve Alex Egbuonu scored 16 against Detroit Mercy in only 17 minutes. Those early defensive numbers are impressive, but the schedule changes considerably Wednesday. Novig places Michigan at 62% to win, compared with 40% for Marquette. SportsLine puts Michigan ahead 79-69. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

California vs. USC prediction

Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas have already given USC two 30-point performances in the same game. Rice scored 32 against Wichita State on Sunday, including 17 points at the foul line, while Arenas added 30. USC won 93-86 after forcing 20 turnovers and committing only 10. The team opened with a 95-63 victory over Milwaukee. Freshman Adonis Ratliff scored 25 in that opener, then posted 10 points and 13 rebounds against Wichita State. Eric Musselman's team is 2-0, and Rice's nine assists per game provide another offensive option when defenses focus on USC's leading scorers.

California has a much different problem to solve after an 86-68 loss to Houston. California committed 16 turnovers, which Houston converted into 22 points. Michael Cooper scored 19 and made five 3-pointers in the defeat. He averages 19.7 points, and Nojus Indrusaitis adds 18.7. Jordan Ross averages seven assists for a California team shooting 44% from beyond the arc. USC's turnover pressure could interrupt that perimeter rhythm, but California has already beaten Adams State and Radford at home. Novig gives USC a 78% chance to win against California's 24%. SportsLine sees it differently, putting California ahead 83-75. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 10, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

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