The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule features Ohio State at USC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, while Boise State hosts Texas State at 10 p.m. ET. You can also trade on Georgia vs. Florida in Atlanta at 3:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Ohio State carries a 69% probability against USC's 32%, while Boise State checks in at 79% against Texas State's 22%. SportsLine forecasts victories for the Buckeyes and Broncos.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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USC vs. Ohio State prediction

A 24-7 loss to Wisconsin exposed USC's problems up front. The Trojans finished with negative rushing yardage as quarterback Jayden Maiava completed 31 of 50 passes. He's passed for 2,303 yards and 19 touchdowns this season, but Ohio State brings one of the nation's stingiest defenses. The Buckeyes allow 13.4 points and 264.3 yards per game. USC gained 22 first downs at Wisconsin but scored only once. The Trojans had beaten Penn State 31-23 two weeks earlier.

Ohio State is 6-1 following a 19-15 victory at Indiana, though quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a throwing-arm injury in that game. Luke Fahey is expected to start, with Tavien St. Clair another option. Receiver Jeremiah Smith has 984 yards and 12 touchdowns, giving whichever quarterback plays an established target. The Buckeyes have won five straight. Novig puts Ohio State at 69% to win and USC at 32%. SportsLine forecasts a 30-21 Buckeyes victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Boise State vs. Texas State prediction

Boise State pulled away from Washington State with three fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 31-10 victory. Dylan Riley supplied two of those scores on runs of 33 and 72 yards. The running back leads the nation with 963 rushing yards, while quarterback Maddux Madsen has 14 touchdown passes without an interception. The Broncos are 6-1, with six consecutive victories since losing to Oregon in August.

Texas State brings a different rushing threat in quarterback Brad Jackson, who has 382 yards and five touchdowns on the ground alongside 1,606 passing yards. The Bobcats beat Utah State 20-17 last week, aided by Jaylen Jenkins' 100-yard kickoff return. They've won two straight and average 37.1 points per game. Boise State allows 99.1 rushing yards per contest. Novig gives the Broncos a 79% chance against Texas State's 22%. SportsLine forecasts a 36-21 Boise State victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 31, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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