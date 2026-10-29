The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits. Thursday Night Football features the Packers hosting the Panthers at Lambeau Field, with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Packers receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is active. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Packers a 65% chance to defeat the Panthers, who sit at 36%. Green Bay also carries a 52% chance of winning by at least four points, while under 47.5 total points checks in at 52%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Packers vs. Panthers prediction

The Packers had a chance to leave Detroit with their fourth straight victory, but two missed field goals helped turn Sunday's meeting into a 20-17 loss. Jordan Love completed 27 of 45 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns, finding Tucker Kraft and Josh Jacobs for scores. Jacobs, making his season debut after missing six games, managed 36 yards on 11 carries. Christian Watson added five catches for 57 yards. Green Bay is 4-3 and has little time to correct the mistakes before hosting Carolina on Thursday night.

The Panthers have their own frustrating Sunday to digest. Tampa Bay thrashed Carolina 43-13, forcing three offensive turnovers and sacking Bryce Young five times. Young finished with 163 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Buccaneers also rushed for 258 yards, an especially rough afternoon for a defense that allowed just 81 rushing yards over its previous two games. Carolina is 3-3, although its earlier victories over Detroit and Philadelphia tell a different story. Young threw for 329 yards against the Lions and 281 against the Eagles.

One matchup worth watching is Green Bay's rushing offense against Carolina's run defense. The Packers average just 59.9 rushing yards per game, the lowest figure in the NFL. The Panthers allow 153.2 rushing yards per contest, also the league's worst mark. Jacobs' return gives Matt LaFleur an experienced option, but Green Bay's offensive line is short-handed. Center Sean Rhyan and lineman Travis Glover have been ruled out. Carolina is missing guard Damien Lewis and lineman Torricelli Simpkins III, so neither offense has its preferred group up front.

That puts extra attention on the quarterbacks. Love has 1,958 passing yards and 13 touchdowns through seven games, with Watson accounting for six receiving scores. Young has thrown for 1,712 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games. The Panthers have ruled out edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, while Packers receiver Matthew Golden is questionable. Carolina also beat Green Bay 16-13 at Lambeau Field last season, a reminder that the clubs have played tight games before. Each of their last six meetings has been decided by single digits.

SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory, a 10-point advantage that produces 46 combined points. Its simulations give Green Bay a 72% chance to win. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 29, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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