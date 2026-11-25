The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Rams (6-4) will host the Packers (6-4) on Wednesday on Thanksgiving Eve 2026 at 8 p.m. ET. Linebacker Micah Parsons will make his season debut for the Packers. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Rams a 57% chance to win, compared with 44% for the Packers. The market for a Rams victory by three or more points is listed at 50%, while the opposite outcome is at 51%. More than 44.5 combined points is listed at 48%, with fewer than 44.5 points at 53%. Prices can change before kickoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Rams vs. Packers predictions

Los Angeles has climbed back into playoff contention with four consecutive victories after a 2-4 start. Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Arizona before the bye. Nine players caught passes from Stafford with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams sidelined. Xavier Smith scored his first NFL touchdown, and Blake Corum rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries, his second 100-yard performance of the season.

Sean McVay has also experimented with formations featuring Corum and Kyren Williams in the backfield together. They've combined for 1,163 rushing yards and 13 total touchdowns this season. The offensive line will have another adjustment Wednesday with Steve Avila and Coleman Shelton ruled out. Beaux Limmer moved from left guard to center against Arizona after injuries to Shelton and backup Dylan McMahon, with Bill Murray taking over at guard.

Green Bay had a miserable afternoon protecting Jordan Love in its 30-10 loss to Minnesota. Love took eight sacks, and the Packers committed four turnovers. The offense finished with 220 total yards after scoring 45 points against New England a week earlier. Still, Love has passed for 2,838 yards this season, and Christian Watson and Matthew Golden have combined for 1,769 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns through 10 games.

The Packers activated Micah Parsons from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, though he's officially questionable for Wednesday. Parsons has three career sacks against the Rams. Running back Josh Jacobs is also questionable following surgery on a broken finger. Green Bay's defense will have Xavier McKinney, who recorded his sixth interception of the season against Minnesota. Matt LaFleur's team has won five consecutive meetings with Los Angeles, including the postseason.

The Rams have allowed just three touchdowns over their past five games, and their defensive front featuring Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald presents another difficult assignment for Green Bay's offensive line. Los Angeles has allowed just 19 combined points in two games with both defenders available. Kobie Turner is also back from a groin injury. SportsLine's model calls for a 25-22 Rams victory, with Los Angeles winning in 57% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 25, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

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