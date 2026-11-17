The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Ravens will host the Chargers on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Four consecutive losses have dropped the Ravens to 4-5, while the Chargers are still looking for their first victory at 0-8. Jacoby Brissett is expected to start after joining the Ravens after a November 6 trade with the Cardinals. Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey (back) is inactive. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Ravens a 67% chance to win, compared with 34% for the Chargers. Monday's featured selections cover Baltimore winning by at least five points, an Omarion Hampton anytime touchdown and Zay Flowers catching six or more passes.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Ravens to Win by 5 Points or More (50%)

After opening 4-1, Baltimore's offense has hit its roughest stretch of the season. The Ravens scored 10 points against Cleveland and 13 against Cincinnati, then managed 10 apiece against Buffalo and Jacksonville. Rookie Joe Fagnano threw for 60 yards in the 33-10 loss to the Jaguars. Brissett takes over after joining the team in a November 6 trade from Arizona. He'll be Baltimore's fourth starting quarterback in four weeks.

The Chargers have allowed at least 24 points in six of eight games, most recently losing 44-22 to Houston. Baltimore has three victories by five or more points, but none since October 11. Those wins came by 18 points against Indianapolis, six against Tennessee and seven against Atlanta. SportsLine calls for a 26-21 Ravens win, giving the teams a five-point final margin. Its simulation assigns a 50% chance to Baltimore winning by at least five, matching Novig's 50%. Novig lists the opposite Chargers +4.5 outcome at 52%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Omarion Hampton Anytime TD (24% Yes)

Hampton scored three rushing touchdowns in his first four appearances, but hasn't reached the end zone in the four games since. His scores came against Arizona in the opener, Las Vegas in Week 2 and Seattle in Week 4. Hampton's latest game was a 44-22 loss to Houston, when he carried 13 times for 60 yards. His 32-yard gain was his longest rush of the season.

He has 369 rushing yards on 102 attempts through eight games, averaging 3.6 per carry. He ran for 94 yards against the Raiders, but three of his last four outings produced 33 yards or fewer. Baltimore has allowed 99.9 rushing yards per game this season. SportsLine estimates 46 rushing yards on 12 carries for Hampton on Monday. Novig shows approximately 24% for an anytime touchdown. Novig shows a 23.5% Yes offer. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Zay Flowers 6+ Receptions (52% Yes, 55% No)

Flowers caught at least six passes in four consecutive games from October 4 through October 25, including eight receptions against Tennessee and eight more against Cincinnati. His game against the Bengals produced 137 yards and a touchdown. The last two outings have been different. Flowers went without a catch on five targets against Buffalo, then finished with three receptions for six yards against Jacksonville.

The Ravens' WR1 has 43 catches for 614 yards and three touchdowns this season. He drew 11 targets against both Cleveland and Cincinnati during Baltimore's losing streak. Brissett will be his newest quarterback Monday after joining the Ravens from Arizona, where he threw for 1,719 yards in eight starts. The Chargers have recorded just 13 sacks through eight games, the NFL's third-fewest total. SportsLine estimates 6.5 receptions for Flowers. Novig lists six or more catches at 52% Yes and 55% No, reflecting the prices available on each side. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 16, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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