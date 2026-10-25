The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits. Sunday's NFL Week 7 schedule continues with Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice and Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet are inactive. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Seattle checks in at 58% against Kansas City, and SportsLine gives the Seahawks a narrow 25-21 advantage.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs predictions

Ernest Jones IV has quietly become one of Seattle's most productive defenders. The linebacker led the Seahawks with nine tackles and recorded a sack for the third straight game against Denver. After allowing two second-quarter touchdowns, Mike Macdonald's defense held the Broncos to just 43 yards and two first downs the rest of the way. That work helped Seattle force overtime, but a Sam Darnold interception set up the deciding field goal. Darnold has seven interceptions this season, six coming in Seattle's three losses.

Kansas City's defense presents another demanding afternoon for the quarterback. Jack Cochrane picked off a pass against the Chargers, and L'Jarius Sneed forced a fumble that Drue Tranquill recovered. The Chiefs also recorded four sacks, including one apiece from George Karlaftis and Ashton Gillotte. Kansas City is 5-0 after holding Los Angeles to six points, though Seattle has shown it can keep opponents from sustaining drives. SportsLine forecasts a 25-21 Seahawks victory at Lumen Field. Novig puts Seattle at 58% to win, with Kansas City at 43%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 25, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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