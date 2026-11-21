The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. No. 21 South Carolina welcomes No. 1 Georgia at 7:30 p.m. ET, and No. 17 Boise State (9-1) hosts San Diego State (5-5) at 9:30 p.m. ET in a matchup with Pac-12 Championship Game implications. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Georgia vs. South Carolina prediction

Georgia has won three straight since its October loss to Auburn, outscoring opponents 117-36 during that stretch. Quarterback Gunner Stockton threw for 252 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in last week's 48-21 victory over Missouri. He's completed 71.4% of his passes this season. Georgia leads the SEC in rushing defense, allowing 85.6 yards per game.

South Carolina played without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers in its 34-6 loss to Arkansas, committing four turnovers. South Carolina averages 31.8 points per game but has a minus-11 turnover margin. Novig lists Georgia at 87% to win, compared with 14% for South Carolina. Georgia winning by at least 15 points carries 53%, versus 49% for South Carolina winning outright or losing by 14 or fewer. More than 51.5 combined points carries 49%, compared with 53% for fewer. SportsLine anticipates a 33-19 Georgia victory, with South Carolina winning or losing by 14 points or fewer in 53% of simulations. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

San Diego State vs. Boise State prediction

Boise State has won nine consecutive games and secured hosting rights for the Pac-12 Championship Game on Dec. 4. Quarterback Maddux Madsen threw for a career-high 371 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 46-41 win over Oregon State. Freshman receiver Rasean Jones has caught seven touchdown passes over the last three games.

San Diego State can secure a championship game berth with a victory. Running backs Javion Kinnard and Lucky Sutton combined for 209 rushing yards and two touchdowns in last week's 30-13 win over Utah State. Novig lists Boise State at 89% to win and San Diego State at 12%. Boise State winning by at least 18 points and San Diego State winning outright or losing by 17 or fewer both carry 51%. More than 61.5 combined points carries 49%, versus 53% for fewer. SportsLine's model calls for a 40-19 Boise State victory, with Boise State winning by at least 18 points in 59% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 21, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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