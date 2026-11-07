The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule includes Tennessee vs. Kentucky at 6:15 p.m. ET, Miami vs. Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. ET, and Texas Tech vs. West Virginia at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Utah a 66% chance to defeat BYU, while Tennessee checks in at 68% against Kentucky. Texas Tech has the largest advantage of the three games at 88% against West Virginia. SportsLine forecasts victories for all three home teams.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Tennessee vs. Kentucky prediction

Tennessee returns from its bye trying to recover from a 27-24 loss at South Carolina. DeSean Bishop carried 32 times for 120 yards and a touchdown, and the Volunteers produced all three first-half touchdowns on the ground. One scoring drive lasted 18 plays and consumed more than nine minutes. Tennessee is 6-2, with its two defeats coming by a combined six points. The Vols also beat Alabama 26-10 before losing to South Carolina.

Kentucky brings a six-game winning streak and a 7-1 record into Neyland Stadium. The Wildcats trailed Vanderbilt early before taking control in a 34-17 victory. Kenny Minchey passed for 203 yards and a touchdown. Willie Rodriguez caught six passes for 67 yards and ran for another score. Kentucky leads the SEC at 5-1 in conference play, while Tennessee is 3-2. SportsLine calls for a 27-19 Volunteers win. Novig lists Tennessee at 66% and Kentucky at 35%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia prediction

Texas Tech found its ground game at the right time in a 34-26 win over Arizona. J'Koby Williams rushed for a career-high 175 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Tommy Castellanos added 117 rushing yards and threw two touchdown passes after starting in place of Will Hammond. The Red Raiders gained 328 yards on the ground, but Arizona threw for 417.

West Virginia had last weekend off after beating TCU 24-20 on October 24. The Mountaineers forced three turnovers, including a late fumble that ended TCU's final possession inside West Virginia territory. They allowed 372 passing yards in that game, however, while their own offense produced 265 total yards. Texas Tech is 7-1 and has won 13 straight home games. West Virginia is 5-3 with two consecutive wins. SportsLine predicts a 40-19 Red Raiders victory. Novig lists Texas Tech at 88% against 14% for West Virginia. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 7, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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