The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Friday's sports schedule features UCF hosting Baylor in college football at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers will welcome the Knicks for an NBA Cup matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Warriors vs. Lakers at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Baylor a 54% chance to defeat UCF, which sits at 46%. The Knicks carry 58% against the 76ers, while the Lakers check in at 58% against the Warriors. SportsLine forecasts victories for UCF, New York and Los Angeles.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

UCF vs. Baylor prediction

UCF is back at the Bounce House six days after stunning No. 2 BYU 39-31 in double overtime. Keyone Jenkins threw for 293 yards and three touchdowns, then added 35 rushing yards and another score. Duke Watson gained 94 yards on 15 carries. Coach Scott Frost plans to keep Jenkins at quarterback while Alonza Barnett III works back from a hamstring injury. The Knights enter Friday at 4-3 following their first victory over a top-five opponent.

Baylor also sits at 4-3, but its week has been less celebratory. The Bears dismissed Dave Aranda after a 25-24 loss to Kansas, elevating defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman to interim coach. DJ Lagway threw for 236 yards, and Gavin Freeman caught nine passes for 123. Baylor ranks third nationally in sacks, a demanding matchup for UCF's offensive line. SportsLine forecasts a 29-25 UCF victory. Novig gives Baylor 54% and UCF 46% to win. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

76ers vs. Knicks prediction

Friday brings an NBA Cup rematch of the season opener, when Philadelphia defeated New York 106-100. The Knicks arrive after erasing a 19-point deficit against Chicago in a 133-127 victory. Jalen Brunson scored 38 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 19 points and 13 rebounds. That offensive performance was a change from New York's first four games, all of which finished with 213 combined points or fewer.

Philadelphia also rallied Wednesday, outscoring Indiana 39-21 in the fourth quarter of a 114-109 win. Tyrese Maxey scored 17 of his 27 points in that period, including two late 3-pointers. Joel Embiid finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jaylen Brown added 20 points and 10 boards. The 76ers are 4-1, while the Knicks have won two straight after starting 0-3. SportsLine forecasts a 117-110 Knicks win. Novig gives New York 58% and Philadelphia 42%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Warriors vs. Lakers prediction

Golden State gets another look at the Lakers after losing the season opener 127-105. Stephen Curry scored 44 points in Wednesday's 119-114 victory over Minnesota, his best total so far. He made all 16 free throws, while rookie Yaxel Lendeborg contributed 26 points. Friday's rematch begins the Warriors' NBA Cup group schedule after a 2-3 start.

The Lakers improved to 4-1 with a 103-87 victory over the Clippers on Wednesday. Quentin Grimes scored 23 points, and Collin Sexton added 21. Luka Doncic had scored 41 in Tuesday's loss to Portland, following a 52-point performance against Utah. The Lakers' recent outings have swung between high-scoring affairs and a defensive victory. Golden State's backcourt gets a second test against the visitors. SportsLine forecasts a 121-114 Lakers victory and gives them a 65% chance to win. Novig puts the Lakers at 56%, compared with 46% for the Warriors. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 30, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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