The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Giants will host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. The NFC East rivals will meet for the second time this season after playing to a tie in October. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Giants at 56% to win, compared with 45% for the Commanders. The platform's 41.5-point total carries 48% Over and 53% Under. SportsLine's computer model sees a different winner in a matchup featuring two quarterbacks dealing with recent injuries.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Giants vs. Commanders prediction

Five weeks after a 27-27 tie, the Giants and Commanders meet again with different concerns. New York (5-2-1) leads the NFC East after a 19-11 victory at Philadelphia. The Giants recorded seven sacks, but their offense gained just 243 yards. J.J. McCarthy completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards, briefly leaving with a hip injury before returning. He was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's injury report and has no game designation.

Running back Cam Skattebo, who missed the Eagles game with a hamstring injury, also received no injury designation after returning to full participation during the week. He's New York's leading rusher with 418 yards. Malik Nabers has 648 receiving yards, though Philadelphia held him to five catches for 43. The Giants allow just 177.8 passing yards per game, the third-best figure in the NFL.

Washington (2-5-1) has less room for another unproductive offensive night. Jayden Daniels threw for 274 yards in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams. Across the season, the Commanders have converted only 31.1% of their third downs, the lowest rate in the league. Daniels ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the first Giants meeting, and his mobility could be crucial against a defense coming off its best pass-rushing performance.

Washington allows 240 passing yards per game, ranking 30th, giving McCarthy an opening if his hip holds up. Novig lists the Giants' -1.5 margin at 53% and Washington +1.5 at 49%. SportsLine's computer model gives Washington a 56% chance to finish within 2.5 points and puts the Commanders ahead 25-24. It's a closer call than the teams' records alone suggest. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 12, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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