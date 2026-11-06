The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible first-time traders a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Friday's college football schedule features Illinois hosting Nebraska at 8 p.m. ET, followed by No. 22 Arizona welcoming TCU at 10:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Nebraska a 65% chance to defeat Illinois, compared with 36% for the Fighting Illini. The market lists Arizona at 73% to win and TCU at 28%. SportsLine predicts victories for Nebraska and Arizona in its simulations. Check out our Novig promo code review for full details.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Illinois vs. Nebraska prediction

A 20-17 escape against Maryland gave Illinois its third consecutive win. Katin Houser threw for 223 yards, and Ethan Moczulski's 26-yard field goal ended it as time expired. Collin Dixon has become a dependable scoring target, with 60 receptions for 781 yards and 10 touchdowns. Aidan Laughery adds 560 rushing yards, giving coach Bret Bielema a second option against Nebraska's defense.

The Cornhuskers are coming off three straight losses, most recently 17-10 against Washington. Anthony Colandrea threw three interceptions in that game and has seven this season. Nebraska allows only 91.1 rushing yards per game, but Illinois has averaged 29 points and has home field Friday. The Huskers' offense gains 424.9 yards per game, including 186.6 on the ground. That production will test an Illinois defense allowing 24.3 points per outing. Novig gives Nebraska a 65% chance to win and Illinois 36%. SportsLine predicts a 30-23 Nebraska victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Arizona vs. TCU prediction

Arizona's passing offense has carried much of its 6-2 start. Noah Fifita has completed 74.1% of his throws for 2,481 yards and 19 touchdowns, with only four interceptions. Isaiah Mizell has caught 34 passes for 675 yards and six scores. Arizona averages 324.1 passing yards despite last week's 34-26 loss to No. 15 Texas Tech.

The Horned Frogs aren't easy to move the ball against, allowing 14.1 points and 174.6 passing yards per game. Quarterback Jaden Craig has thrown for 2,207 yards this season, but managed just 141 through the air against Kansas. His 87 rushing yards helped TCU rally for a 22-16 victory. The Frogs average 23.3 points, compared with Arizona's 34.9. Fifita's connection with Mizell will face one of the country's better pass defenses. SportsLine predicts a 32-20 Arizona victory. Novig lists the Wildcats at 73% to win and TCU at 28%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 6, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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