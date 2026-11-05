The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives first-time traders a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Thursday Night Football opens Week 9 with the 5-2 Jaguars visiting the 4-4 Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) is inactive. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Jaguars an 82% chance to win Thursday, compared with 19% for the Ravens. Jacksonville has a 53% chance of winning by at least 10 points, while Baltimore is at 48% to win or lose by nine points or fewer. For the final score, Novig lists a 50% chance of the teams combining for at least 40 points, compared with 51% for 39 or fewer.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Ravens vs. Jaguars prediction

The Ravens have lost three straight, and Thursday brings a first NFL start for Joe Fagnano. The undrafted rookie replaces Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, both ruled out. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception in Sunday's 36-10 loss to Buffalo. He's nursing an ankle issue himself but practiced fully on Tuesday. Derrick Henry managed 53 yards on 11 carries against the Bills, while Zay Flowers went without a catch on five targets after posting 137 yards against Cincinnati the previous week.

The Jaguars arrive after a 42-7 win over Indianapolis. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdowns on 14 attempts before sitting out the fourth quarter. Jacksonville rushed for a season-high 183 yards, led by Bhayshul Tuten's 104 yards and two total touchdowns. But Tuten missed three practices with a foot and ankle injury, leaving his Thursday availability uncertain. Chris Rodriguez Jr. also scored against the Colts and could take on more carries. Coach Liam Coen has the Jaguars averaging 28 points per game.

Jacksonville allows 15.9 points and a league-low 77.4 rushing yards per game, an imposing assignment for Henry. However, the Jaguars lost defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton to a season-ending quadriceps injury. The pass defense has allowed 253.9 yards per game, giving Flowers an opening if Fagnano gets time to throw. Ravens coach Jesse Minter has to manage a short week with a new starting quarterback and an offense that finished with 144 total yards against Buffalo. SportsLine predicts a 29-17 Jaguars victory, with 46 combined points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 5, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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