The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Thanksgiving's NFL schedule begins with Lions-Bears at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cowboys-Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET and Bills-Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bears a 56% chance to win the opener, followed by the Cowboys at 80% in the afternoon and the Bills at 59% in the finale. The Thanksgiving markets also include selections involving point margins and combined scoring totals.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Lions vs. Bears predictions

Chicago turned two New Orleans mistakes into touchdowns Sunday. Clark Phillips III jarred a fumble loose for Austin Booker to recover, and Dillon Thieneman added an interception. Those short fields helped the Bears escape 21-13. Detroit needed a strong finish against Tampa Bay, scoring twice in the fourth quarter for a 31-21 win. Its defense also held the Buccaneers to 274 yards. The Lions have won six in a row, but the Bears bring five straight victories into Ford Field. Novig shows Chicago at 56% to win and Detroit at 45%. SportsLine's 29-24 score favors the Lions instead, setting up a genuine disagreement between the two. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Dallas' defense has a new voice after Mike Pettine took over play-calling duties, but the offense was the headline against Tennessee. Dak Prescott threw for 325 yards and four touchdowns while completing 84.8% of his passes in a 51-30 win. Philadelphia's Joe Milton completed 11 of 21 for 141 yards Sunday, and the Eagles relied on four Jake Elliott field goals to edge Pittsburgh 19-16. It's a sharp contrast entering Thanksgiving, particularly with Saquon Barkley's workload worth monitoring after he left late. Novig gives Dallas an 80% chance to win, compared with 21% for Philadelphia. SportsLine's score is 32-23 for the Cowboys. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

An overlooked play helped Buffalo beat Miami: punter Tommy Doman completed a 30-yard pass to Keleki Latu on a fake punt, setting up a long field goal. The Bills ultimately won 26-9 but got only two touchdowns on five red-zone trips. Kansas City is coming off a different kind of defensive effort, holding Arizona to 205 yards and forcing a three-and-out or turnover on downs on six of nine possessions. George Karlaftis recorded 2.5 sacks, giving Buffalo's offensive line plenty to consider. Novig has the Bills at 59% to win against 42% for the Chiefs. SportsLine favors Buffalo 28-24. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 26, 2026

*Trading not available when located in UT, LA, AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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