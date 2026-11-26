The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus distributed across five days after depositing $10 or more. The Lions (8-2) will host the Bears (8-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Thanksgiving, followed by the Cowboys (5-6) welcoming the Eagles (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Bills (9-1) will host the Chiefs (8-2) in Thursday's final NFL game at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Bears at 53% to win, compared with 48% for the Lions. The Cowboys carry an 80% probability against the Eagles' 21%, while the Bills are listed at 59% against the Chiefs' 42%. Those percentages reflect Novig's NFL winner markets and can change before kickoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Lions vs. Bears predictions

Detroit has held six consecutive opponents to 21 points or fewer, winning each game. Jared Goff passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-21 victory over Tampa Bay. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception in five career Thanksgiving starts. Meanwhile, Jahmyr Gibbs leads the NFL with 1,502 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns. His next rushing touchdown would break Barry Sanders' NFL record for rushing touchdowns before turning 25.

Chicago hasn't trailed in a game since Caleb Williams returned from a hamstring injury five games ago. Luther Burden III leads the Bears with 654 receiving yards, and trade deadline acquisition Jeffery Simmons has collected five sacks in three games with Chicago. The Bears sacked Tyler Shough six times last Sunday. Thursday's winner will take sole possession of first place in the NFC North. SportsLine gives Detroit a 61% probability of winning, with a projected score of 29-24. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Cowboys vs. Eagles predictions

Dallas has scored 91 points over its last two games, with Dak Prescott accounting for 10 touchdowns during that stretch. CeeDee Lamb leads the NFL with 88 receptions and ranks second with 1,108 receiving yards. A Thanksgiving victory would give Prescott 21 consecutive home wins against NFC East opponents, breaking the post-merger NFL record he shares with Tom Brady. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 38-21 in October behind 155 rushing yards from Javonte Williams.

Former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III will make his third NFL start on Thursday. The Eagles have scored 30 combined points in his first two starts, but Saquon Barkley has rushed for a touchdown in four consecutive games. Philadelphia's defense has also improved against the run, allowing a season-low 73 rushing yards against Pittsburgh last Sunday. The Eagles have won both previous Thanksgiving meetings with Dallas. SportsLine estimates a 32-23 Cowboys victory and gives Philadelphia a 31% chance to win. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Bills vs. Chiefs predictions

Josh Allen and James Cook have each rushed for at least 10 touchdowns in three consecutive seasons, an accomplishment no other pair of NFL teammates has achieved. Cook has also recorded at least 75 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in nine straight games. Buffalo's defense ranks eighth against the run, allowing 94.1 yards per game. That unit will face a Kansas City offense that's averaged more than 134 rushing yards.

Rookie running back Emmett Johnson has topped 100 rushing yards in consecutive games with Kenneth Walker III sidelined by a groin injury. Patrick Mahomes has thrown 13 touchdown passes since Week 8, the most in the NFL during that span. Kansas City has won all four postseason meetings with Buffalo since 2020 but lost five of six regular-season matchups. SportsLine's model calls for a 27-24 Bills victory, with Buffalo winning 58% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 26, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Responsible Trading

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.