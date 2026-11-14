The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Saturday's college football schedule continues with the No. 21 LSU Tigers (6-3) welcoming the No. 6 Texas Longhorns (7-2) at 7:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Ohio State an 83% chance to win and LSU a 64% chance against Texas. SportsLine's computer model favors Ohio State and LSU at home. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

LSU vs. Texas prediction

LSU hosts Texas after a 31-13 loss to Alabama. Lane Kiffin's Tigers beat Auburn 38-17 the previous game, but their three losses have come against ranked opponents. Texas has won three straight, most recently 34-20 at Missouri. Arch Manning completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns in that victory. Raleek Brown rushed for 85 yards.

Texas has recorded 27 sacks this season, led by Colin Simmons with 10.5. Simmons missed two games with an ankle injury before returning for limited action against Missouri. He's expected to play Saturday. This is the schools' first meeting at Tiger Stadium since 1953. SportsLine's 28-25 score favors LSU, but its simulation gives Texas a 41% chance to win outright. Novig lists LSU at 64% to win and Texas at 37%. The Tigers' 4.5-point margin carries 52%, compared with 49% for Texas +4.5. For the 46.5-point total, Novig displays 51% Over and 50% Under. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 14, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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