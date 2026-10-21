The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Wednesday's NBA schedule features the Orlando Magic hosting the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET, the Houston Rockets welcoming the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET and the Los Angeles Lakers facing the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Orlando is a 58% favorite against Atlanta, with SportsLine calling for a 115-112 Magic victory. Houston carries a 76% chance against Dallas, the highest of Wednesday's three featured games. SportsLine has the Rockets winning 121-107. Los Angeles checks in at 67% against Golden State, with a 117-107 Lakers victory in the forecast.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Magic-Hawks prediction

Orlando's new season starts with a familiar headache: Atlanta swept all four meetings last year. The Magic have a new coach in Sean Sweeney after three straight first-round playoff exits. Paolo Banchero averaged 22.2 points and 8.4 rebounds last season, but fellow forward Franz Wagner appeared in only 34 games. Wagner is off the injury report for Wednesday. Anthony Black (ankle) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are out, reducing Sweeney's choices off the bench. Desmond Bane returns after averaging 20.1 points for Orlando.

Atlanta isn't built around Trae Young anymore. Jalen Johnson averaged 22.5 points and 10.3 rebounds on his way to an All-NBA selection. Nickeil Alexander-Walker supplied 20.8 points per game. Quin Snyder also has Luguentz Dort for perimeter defense and CJ McCollum to direct the offense. The Hawks finished 46-36, one game ahead of Orlando last season, but the Magic will have home court for the opener. SportsLine forecasts a 115-112 Orlando victory. Novig gives the Magic a 58% chance to win, compared with 43% for Atlanta. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Rockets-Mavericks prediction

Houston and Dallas already know each other from two preseason games in Macao. The Rockets won the first 135-117 behind an Alperen Sengun triple-double, then the Mavericks answered 132-115 when Kyrie Irving returned to game action with 17 points. Houston went 52-30 last season but exited in the first round. Coach Ime Udoka now has Fred VanVleet back after a year away. VanVleet recorded 15 assists with only one turnover during preseason, potentially helpful for an offense that ranked 27th in turnover rate last season.

Dallas begins a different chapter under Dusty May. Cooper Flagg averaged 21 points and 6.7 rebounds during his Rookie of the Year campaign. He'll play alongside Irving, who missed the entire previous season because of a torn ACL. New arrival Zaccharie Risacher is looking for a fresh start after two seasons with Atlanta. The Mavericks went 26-56 last year, so the trip to Toyota Center is a difficult opening assignment. SportsLine forecasts Houston winning 121-107. Novig gives the Rockets a 76% chance of victory, compared with 25% for Dallas. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Lakers-Warriors prediction

LeBron James's departure leaves Luka Doncic as the Lakers' unquestioned lead man. Los Angeles won 53 games last season, and Doncic collected another NBA scoring title. Austin Reaves averaged 23.3 points, giving new arrivals Walker Kessler and Quentin Grimes an established scoring partnership to support. Coach JJ Redick has changed how Los Angeles defends ball screens, using more drop coverage during preseason. The approach fits Kessler's rim protection, although defending Stephen Curry presents a different challenge.

Golden State's opening rotation has taken several hits. Brandin Podziemski is out with back soreness, Jimmy Butler III and Moses Moody are sidelined by knee injuries, and Kristaps Porzingis didn't make the trip. Curry is expected to play after a recent ankle scare; he averaged 26.6 points last season despite appearing in only 43 games. Steve Kerr will lean on Draymond Green and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg to help absorb those absences. SportsLine forecasts Los Angeles winning 117-107. Novig gives the Lakers a 67% chance, compared with 34% for Golden State. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 21, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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