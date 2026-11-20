The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Michigan State (3-7) will host No. 13 Oregon (7-3) at 8 p.m. ET on Friday in college football. Oregon climbed three spots in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings. There are also nine NBA games. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Michigan State will celebrate Senior Night on Friday, while Oregon is pursuing a spot in the College Football Playoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Michigan State vs. Oregon prediction

Michigan State has never lost to Oregon at Spartan Stadium, winning all three previous meetings there. The programs last met in 2024, when Oregon prevailed 31-10 at Autzen Stadium. First-year head coach Pat Fitzgerald has navigated several injuries on offense this season, including in his backfield. Junior running back Brandon Tullis has stepped into a larger role, combining for 168 rushing yards on 46 carries against Michigan and Washington. Michigan State has started five different running backs this year.

Quarterback Alessio Milivojevic exited Saturday's 21-14 loss to Washington with an injury. Cam Fancher replaced him and completed 14 of 22 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. Michigan State had a chance to tie the game on its final possession, but tight end Carson Gulker lost a fumble with under a minute left. Michigan State has generated seven takeaways over its last three games after recording just three in its first seven.

Meanwhile, Oregon's offense has found its rhythm with Dylan Raiola at quarterback. He's completed 67 of 99 passes for 934 yards and nine touchdowns without an interception over the last three games. Raiola earned Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after throwing four touchdown passes in a 31-7 victory over Michigan. Sophomore receiver Dakorien Moore leads Oregon with 702 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, while running back Dierre Hill Jr. has amassed 572 rushing yards.

Oregon linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei ranks second in the Big Ten with 9.5 sacks and needs two more to break the program's career record. Opponents haven't converted any of their seven fourth-down attempts against head coach Dan Lanning's team over its last two outings.

Novig lists Oregon at 90% to win, compared with 11% for Michigan State. Michigan State winning outright or losing by 17 points or fewer carries 50%, versus 51% for Oregon winning by at least 18. More than 44.5 combined points carries 52%, compared with 50% for fewer. SportsLine anticipates a 30-17 Oregon victory, with Michigan State winning outright or losing by 17 points or fewer in 56% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 20, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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