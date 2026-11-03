The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Ohio visits Akron on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The visitors are 6-2 and unbeaten through four MAC games, while the hosts enter at 1-7. Ohio to win by more than 13.5 points is trading at 54% on Novig. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Bobcats an 84% chance to win, compared with 17% for the Zips. The platform also shows 53% for more than 50.5 combined points and 48% for fewer.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Akron vs. Ohio prediction

Ohio has won five straight games, but its latest victory required an unusual rescue. Eastern Michigan took a 20-17 lead late in the fourth quarter on October 24. Darren James-Hamilton answered with a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and the Bobcats survived 24-20. Nick Poulos threw for 266 yards and a touchdown, while Dom Dorwart gained 126 yards on four catches, including a 78-yard score. Ohio (6-2) is 4-0 in MAC play for the first time since 1997. Its next assignment comes against a team still searching for a conference victory.

There's an appealing matchup for Ohio on the ground. The Bobcats average 192.4 rushing yards per game, and Victor Rosa has supplied 364 yards and five touchdowns. Akron allows 185.6 rushing yards per outing, giving Rosa an opportunity for another productive game. Ohio doesn't depend entirely on that approach. Riley Neer leads the receivers with 496 yards and five touchdowns, and Poulos hasn't thrown an interception this season. The Bobcats also convert 49% of their third downs. Akron's defense has allowed 412.5 total yards and 32.8 points per contest, adding pressure to an offense that's struggled to keep pace.

Akron's last game wasn't without positives. Jordan Gant ran for 162 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries against Kent State, and Brayden Roggow threw for 275 yards. Kyan Mason caught seven passes for 129 yards. The Zips gained 422 total yards and held a 17-14 advantage before Kent State scored 21 unanswered points in a 35-20 finish. Akron has dropped six consecutive games, falling to 1-7 overall and 0-4 in the conference. Roggow has 1,343 passing yards this season, but his seven touchdown passes have come with nine interceptions. Gant provides a dependable source of production with 614 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

The Bobcats haven't lost this series since 2017. Their previous meeting ended 30-10 in 2024, and Tuesday brings the chance to extend that streak to eight games. Akron's running game could keep the contest close if Gant repeats his Kent State workload. Ohio has allowed 135.1 rushing yards per game, though, and its defense gives up only 21.9 points on average. Michael Molnar recorded 18 tackles against Eastern Michigan, while Jack Fries added two sacks. SportsLine forecasts a 34-20 Bobcats victory, producing 54 combined points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 3, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

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