The newest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer distributes five single-use $10 credits to qualifying new traders. Saturday's college football schedule features Ole Miss vs. Missouri, BYU vs. Notre Dame, and California vs. Wake Forest. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig lists Ole Miss with a 66% chance of defeating Missouri, while Notre Dame checks in at 79% against BYU. Wake Forest carries a 78% chance of winning at California. SportsLine forecasts victories for all three teams, although its simulations suggest that each game could finish within one touchdown.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Ole Miss vs. Missouri prediction: Rebels 66% to win

Ole Miss hasn't come away empty on any of its 20 redzone trips this season, with 18 ending in touchdowns. Trinidad Chambliss has completed 70.1% of his passes for 1,435 yards and 11 scores through five games. Yet Missouri presents a different assignment than Vanderbilt, which surrendered 52 points to Ole Miss two weeks ago. The Tigers have allowed only 69 combined rushing yards against Florida and Texas A&M.

Missouri's Jamal Roberts has rushed for 433 yards over his last two games, including 222 against Texas A&M. His season total has reached 828, and former Ole Miss quarterback Austin Simmons has thrown 14 touchdowns against just one interception for the Tigers. Pete Golding's defense is surrendering 176.4 rushing yards per game, giving Roberts a target. SportsLine forecasts a 31-26 Ole Miss victory. Novig gives the Rebels a 66% chance to win. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

BYU vs. Notre Dame prediction: Fighting Irish 79% to win

BYU's defense has a bigger assignment Saturday than protecting its unbeaten record. Notre Dame arrives averaging 44 points per game, and quarterback CJ Carr has thrown 16 touchdown passes against one interception. The Cougars have allowed 13.4 points per contest, but Notre Dame has scored at least 26 in every game. Kalani Sitake's defense has helped BYU start 5-0, with linebacker Cade Uluave among the players tasked with keeping the Irish from controlling the middle of the field.

The other question is whether Bear Bachmeier can sustain drives without injured running back LJ Martin. BYU has gained 1,119 yards on the ground this season, but Notre Dame enters with one of the country's toughest run defenses. The Irish also have a plus-13 turnover margin, compared with BYU's plus-four. SportsLine expects Notre Dame to win 24-18. Novig gives the visitors a 79% chance, leaving BYU at 22%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

California vs. Wake Forest prediction: Demon Deacons 78% to win

California found an unexpected answer at quarterback last weekend. With Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele sidelined by a concussion, Jackson Brousseau completed 29 of 43 passes for 321 yards in a 25-20 victory over Virginia Tech. The Bears are averaging 304.3 passing yards per game, and Ian Strong has caught 28 passes for 396 yards. Sagapolutele was upgraded to probable Friday, but Brousseau has demonstrated he can keep the offense moving if needed.

Wake Forest has plenty of firepower, too. Gio Lopez threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-14 win at NC State, where the Demon Deacons erased a halftime deficit. Carlos Hernandez caught 12 passes for 117 yards in that game and was upgraded to probable Friday. California's defense has intercepted seven passes, including five by Kingston Lopa, who was also upgraded to probable. SportsLine sees a 31-24 Wake Forest win; Novig gives the Demon Deacons a 78% chance. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 17, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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