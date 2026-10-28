The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits. Wednesday's schedule features the Pacers hosting the 76ers at 7 p.m. ET, alongside two Conference USA football matchups. MTSU will face Kennesaw State at 7 p.m. ET, while the New Mexico State will host Jacksonville State at 8 p.m. ET. There's also World Series Game 5 between the Rays and Brewers at 8 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

The 76ers enter at 3-1, while the Pacers are 2-2. Novig lists the 76ers at 63% to win, compared with 38% for the Pacers. The Blue Raiders are at 56% against the Owls' 45%, while the Gamecocks are at 60% against the Aggies' 41%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Pacers vs. 76ers prediction

The Pacers experienced both extremes this week, hammering the Nets 136-109 on Sunday before losing 110-102 to the Bucks the following night. Tyrese Haliburton has scored at least 18 points in each of his four games since returning from an Achilles injury, but a hamstring issue has his availability in question. Ivica Zubac is out with an ankle injury, leaving Pascal Siakam with a demanding assignment against Philadelphia's frontcourt.

The 76ers are 3-1 after Sunday's 106-93 loss to Detroit. Tyrese Maxey averages 28.8 points, and Joel Embiid posted 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Milwaukee before resting against the Pistons. LeBron James and Jaylen Brown give the visitors more ways to score. Embiid and VJ Edgecombe are expected back after missing Sunday's game, so Philly should have additional help available against Indiana. SportsLine forecasts a 121-113 Philadelphia victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Middle Tennessee vs. Kennesaw State prediction

Middle Tennessee has won two straight by three points apiece, beating Delaware 33-30 and FIU 26-23 to improve to 4-3. Roman Gagliano has thrown for 1,404 yards, while running back Antonio Martin Jr. has 480. Cam'ron Lacy has 437 receiving yards. Derek Mason's team scored 59 points in those two games after Kansas shut it out on October 3.

Kennesaw State has lost six straight, including a 34-6 defeat to Liberty. Three of the Owls' last four losses came by three points or fewer. Quarterback Rickie Collins has 1,426 passing yards, while Brayden Munroe and Javon Rogers each average roughly 50 receiving yards. On defense, Baron Hopson recorded 12 tackles against Liberty. The schools split their first two meetings, most recently a 24-16 Owls win last year. SportsLine forecasts a 29-28 Blue Raiders victory, although its simulations favor Kennesaw State staying within 2.5 points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State prediction

New Mexico State comes home after beating Sam Houston 30-24, its second Conference USA win in three tries. James Jones rushed for a season-high 178 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He's amassed 777 yards on 119 carries, averaging 6.5 per attempt, and leads the conference with 111 rushing yards per game. Adam Damante threw two touchdowns against Sam Houston, both to A.J. Williams III. The Aggies have allowed only 109.1 rushing yards per contest, best in the conference.

Jacksonville State comes in at 5-2 after four straight victories, most recently edging FIU 27-24 on October 13. Caden Creel averages 305.3 total yards per game, tops in Conference USA, and has thrown for 1,637 yards while rushing for another 500. Deondre Johnson leads the team's receivers with 431 yards. The Gamecocks haven't played in 15 days, giving them an extended break before Wednesday's contest. SportsLine forecasts Jacksonville State to win 31-25. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 28, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.