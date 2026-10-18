The all-new Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer distributes five single-use $10 Trade Credits to qualifying new traders. Sunday's NFL schedule continues with Packers vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives Baltimore a 62% chance to defeat Cleveland, while Buffalo checks in at 68% against Las Vegas. Green Bay carries a narrower 51% chance of beating Dallas. SportsLine favors Baltimore and Buffalo on the road, while Green Bay is projected to defeat Dallas 30-24 at Lambeau Field.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Cowboys prediction

Green Bay hasn't run the football well, and Dallas hasn't stopped it. The Packers average 60.4 rushing yards per game, the NFL's lowest mark, while the Cowboys allow a league-worst 168.4. Kaleb Johnson has produced two runs of 20-plus yards over the last two games, and the offensive line has found more room behind Laken Tomlinson and Travis Glover. Whether that continues against former Packers defenders Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary is another question.

Dallas averages 27.6 points per game. Dak Prescott can pressure the secondary, particularly with Green Bay losing defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to an Achilles injury. But the Cowboys have only five sacks and no interceptions this season, giving Jordan Love a chance to operate without constant pressure. Even kicking could enter the picture after Green Bay's Trey Smack missed three kicks last week. SportsLine predicts a 30-24 Packers win; Novig puts Green Bay at 51%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 18, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.