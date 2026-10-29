The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing at least $10. The Packers will host the Panthers on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. The Packers enter Week 8 at 4-3, while the Panthers are 3-3. Novig gives the Packers a 66% chance of victory, compared with 35% for the Panthers. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers win. Packers receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder/foot) is officially active. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Thursday's three featured selections include fewer than 47.5 combined points, Bryce Young reaching 275 passing yards and Christian Watson collecting at least 70 receiving yards. Novig lists the under at 49%, Young's passing total at 41% and Watson's receiving total at 50%. SportsLine forecasts 288 passing yards for Young and 73.8 receiving yards for Watson.

Novig promo code CBSSPORTS: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Packers-Panthers picks and predictions

Packers-Panthers: Under 47.5 combined points (49%)

Under 47.5 combined points (49%) Bryce Young: 275+ passing yards (41% Yes)

275+ passing yards (41% Yes) Christian Watson: 70+ receiving yards (50% Yes)

Packers vs. Panthers under 47.5 points (49%)

The Packers have played four consecutive games with fewer than 40 combined points. Their 17-14 victory over Tampa Bay began that stretch, followed by a 31-7 win against Chicago and a 23-13 result against Dallas. Sunday's 20-17 defeat in Detroit added 37 points to the sequence. Green Bay's defense has allowed 20 points or fewer in all four contests, even though the offense hasn't reached 24 points in three of them.

Carolina presents a less predictable scoring history. Three of its six games have featured more than 47.5 combined points, including Sunday's 43-13 loss to Tampa Bay. The Panthers' previous outing, a 25-14 victory over Philadelphia, finished at 39. Green Bay has exceeded 47.5 just twice in seven games, giving Thursday's total an interesting contrast. SportsLine forecasts a 28-18 Packers victory, or 46 combined points. Novig lists the under 47.5 at 49%, compared with 52% for the over. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Bryce Young, 275+ passing yards (41% Yes)

Young opened the season with five consecutive games of at least 281 passing yards. His best was a 361-yard afternoon against Chicago, and he followed that with 287 at Atlanta. The streak included 329 against Detroit before a 281-yard performance at Philadelphia. Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay brought a sharp interruption: Young completed 14 of 27 attempts for 163 yards, throwing two interceptions while taking five sacks.

Carolina has called on him to throw frequently. Young attempted at least 36 passes in each of those first five games, including 48 against Cleveland. He has 1,712 passing yards and 12 touchdowns through six appearances, an average of 285.3 yards per game. Thursday brings another road assignment on short rest after his most difficult outing of the season. SportsLine forecasts 288 passing yards. Novig puts Young reaching 275 at 41% for Yes, with No listed at 64%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Christian Watson, 70+ receiving yards (50% Yes)

Watson hasn't reached 70 receiving yards in either of his last two appearances, but the opportunities haven't dried up. He drew eight targets against Dallas and another eight in Detroit, finishing with 64 and 57 yards, respectively. Against Chicago earlier this month, eight targets turned into six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His longest gain that afternoon covered 53 yards.

Watson has collected 595 receiving yards on 34 catches through seven games, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. He's topped 70 yards three times, with a 147-yard opener against Minnesota and 96 against Atlanta joining the Chicago performance. At Lambeau Field, Watson has 303 yards across three games, an average of 101 per appearance. Each of those home games also brought at least eight targets. SportsLine forecasts 73.8 receiving yards Thursday. Novig prices Watson's 70-plus receiving-yard selection at 50% for Yes. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

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In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 29, 2026

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