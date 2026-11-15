The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 10 schedule features Packers vs. Vikings at 1 p.m. ET and Cowboys vs. 49ers at 4:25 p.m. ET. Bengals vs. Steelers closes the night at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Packers a 61% chance to win, while the 49ers check in at 67% against the Cowboys. Cincinnati holds a 64% chance in the Sunday night matchup. SportsLine's projected scores favor all three teams, though the predicted margins are relatively close.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Packers vs. Vikings prediction

Green Bay's offense made quick work of New England in a 45-27 victory. Jordan Love completed 23 of 29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns. Christian Watson caught seven passes for 171 yards, and Matthew Golden added 164 on 10 receptions. The Packers forced four turnovers, too. Josh Jacobs broke a finger in the win and is expected to miss Sunday's game, with Kaleb Johnson coming off a 68-yard rushing performance.

Buffalo beat Minnesota 23-6 as Carson Wentz completed eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions. The Vikings didn't convert any of eight third downs. Minnesota reacquired Kirk Cousins from Las Vegas on Tuesday, with Kyler Murray dealing with a hamstring injury. Cousins knows coach Kevin O'Connell's offense from their previous time together. Novig gives the Packers 61% to win against 40% for the Vikings. SportsLine's 22-18 projection favors Green Bay. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Cowboys vs. 49ers prediction

San Francisco returned from its bye with a 38-17 victory over Las Vegas. Brock Purdy completed 17 of 25 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns, adding another score on the ground. Christian McCaffrey reached the end zone twice, while rookie linebacker Jaden Dugger returned an interception for a touchdown. All five of the 49ers' takeaways came after halftime, a rough development for an opponent that already trailed.

Dallas escaped Indianapolis with a 27-23 win despite committing 14 penalties for 153 yards. Dak Prescott threw for 335 yards and two touchdowns, with CeeDee Lamb catching 10 passes for 195 yards. The Cowboys gained 508 total yards but lost two fumbles. That gives San Francisco another opportunity to force mistakes against a productive passing attack. Novig lists the 49ers at 67% to win and Dallas at 34%. SportsLine calls for a 34-30 San Francisco victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Bengals vs. Steelers prediction

Cincinnati has won four straight, including Sunday's 34-17 victory over Atlanta in Madrid. Joe Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns. Ja'Marr Chase caught 10 passes for 155 yards, with Tee Higgins grabbing the other two touchdown throws. Those performances helped the Bengals score on all four first-half possessions and bring a 6-2 record into a division rematch with Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 6-2 after their bye, having last played November 1 in a 27-6 victory over Cleveland. Jaylen Warren rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries, while linebacker Patrick Queen recorded 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Pittsburgh won the first Bengals meeting 30-27 in September. Novig gives Cincinnati a 64% chance to win compared with 38% for the Steelers. SportsLine's model favors the Bengals 29-24 and gives them a 54% chance to win by at least four points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 15, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.