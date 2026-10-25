The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Sunday's NFL schedule features Panthers vs. Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Cardinals vs. Broncos at 4:05 p.m. ET. Seahawks vs. Chiefs closes the evening at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Panthers a 59% chance against the Buccaneers, while the Broncos carry a 68% probability against the Cardinals. The Seahawks check in at 59% against the undefeated Chiefs. SportsLine forecasts a 29-23 Panthers victory, a 25-18 Broncos win and a 24-22 Seahawks victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Panthers-Buccaneers prediction

Bryce Young delivered one of his better performances of the season against Philadelphia, throwing for 281 yards in Carolina's 25-14 victory. Chuba Hubbard gained another 120 on the ground, while Jalen Coker added six catches for 97 yards. The Panthers also held the Eagles to 35 rushing yards, a defensive improvement they'll try to carry into Sunday's NFC South matchup.

Tampa Bay led Pittsburgh 16-3 entering the fourth quarter last weekend, only to lose 26-19 in overtime. Baker Mayfield is expected to start after missing three games with a thumb injury. Emeka Egbuka and tackle Luke Goedeke have been ruled out. The Buccaneers recorded five sacks against the Steelers, so Carolina's offensive line faces a challenge of its own. Novig gives the Panthers a 59% chance to win, compared with 42% for the Buccaneers. SportsLine forecasts a 29-23 Panthers victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Cardinals-Broncos prediction

Arizona's 18-16 victory over the Rams came entirely from the foot of Chad Ryland. He made six field goals, including a 43-yarder as time expired, after the Cardinals failed to reach the end zone. Bam Knight supplied 80 rushing yards on 15 carries, while Tyler Allgeier gained 38 on 18 attempts. With rookie Jeremiyah Love ruled out again, the two veterans could handle most of the backfield work.

Denver brings a 4-2 record after beating Seattle 17-14 in overtime. The Broncos forced three turnovers and sacked Sam Darnold five times, but Bo Nix has acknowledged that the offense can improve. Cornerback Pat Surtain II is questionable, while safety Talanoa Hufanga has been ruled out. Those absences could affect Denver's coverage against an Arizona team seeking its second straight victory. Novig lists the Broncos at 68% to win, with the Cardinals at 33%. SportsLine forecasts a 25-18 Denver victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Seahawks-Chiefs prediction

Seattle's offensive line will look different Sunday night. Right guard Anthony Bradford is set to return after missing five games, giving the Seahawks their usual starting five for only the second time this season. That follows consecutive games in which Darnold took five sacks apiece. The quarterback also threw two interceptions in a 17-14 overtime loss to Denver, and Seattle has dropped two straight.

Kansas City arrives unbeaten after holding the Chargers to six points last Sunday. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs' passing offense will be without Rashee Rice, who's been ruled out with hamstring and knee injuries. Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards against the Chargers, while Seattle's defense has permitted only 237 yards per game. Zach Charbonnet is also out for the Seahawks. Novig gives Seattle a 59% chance to win, compared with 42% for Kansas City. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Seahawks victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 25, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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