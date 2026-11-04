The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Wednesday's NBA schedule features Pistons vs. 76ers at 7 p.m. ET and Rockets vs. Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Pistons a 54% probability of winning, compared with 47% for the 76ers. The platform lists the Rockets at 74% and the Timberwolves at 27%. For combined points, more than 217.5 in Pistons-76ers is at 50%, with fewer at 51%. Rockets-Timberwolves has more than 220.5 at 50% and fewer at 52%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Pistons vs. 76ers prediction

Detroit handed Philadelphia its only loss on October 25, winning 106-93 behind 26 points from Cade Cunningham. He also had eight rebounds and eight assists, while John Collins finished with 16 points and 11 boards. Tyrese Maxey scored 29 for the 76ers, who played without Joel Embiid and VJ Edgecombe. Both returned for Monday's 126-107 victory over Chicago. Edgecombe scored 21, and Embiid finished with 15 in fewer than 25 minutes while managing a foot injury. Maxey contributed 26 points and 11 assists. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and 11 rebounds, while LeBron James had 15 points and nine assists.

The Pistons arrive after a 124-91 win over Charlotte. Cunningham scored 33 on 13-for-20 shooting and collected five steals before sitting out the fourth quarter. Duncan Robinson made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. A 19-0 run to close the third quarter put the game out of reach. Detroit has won three straight despite missing Jalen Duren, who's recovering from a hamstring injury. Philadelphia has won four straight heading into the rematch. Novig gives Detroit a 54% chance to win and Philadelphia 47%. SportsLine assigns the Pistons a 58% victory probability, with a 112-108 projected final. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Rockets vs. Timberwolves prediction

Houston improved to 7-1 with Monday's 109-93 victory over Boston. Alperen Sengun scored 26 points and handed out 10 assists, while Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. contributed 14 apiece. Kevin Durant added 12 on 5-for-6 shooting. The Rockets never trailed and outscored Boston 50-34 in the paint. They also held an 18-2 advantage in fast-break points. Jayson Tatum scored 19 for the Celtics but shot 5-for-16 from the field. The Rockets are 4-0 at home and have allowed 106.4 points per game.

Minnesota toppled Milwaukee 112-100 on Monday. LaMelo Ball scored a season-high 34 points and made six 3-pointers. Ayo Dosunmu contributed 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Rudy Gobert finished with 10 points and 10 boards. The Timberwolves shot 42.7% from the field, their lowest percentage of the season, but held Milwaukee to 38.4%. Anthony Edwards is recovering from knee surgery, putting additional scoring responsibility on Ball. Minnesota averages 119.0 points per game and is 5-3 entering Wednesday. Novig lists Houston at 74% to win and Minnesota at 27%. SportsLine gives the Rockets an 81% victory probability and calls for a 120-106 finish. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 4, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.