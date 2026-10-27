The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits. The Rays will host the Brewers in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Tropicana Field. The Brewers hold a 3-0 series lead after Monday's 10-1 victory and can claim their first World Series championship with another win. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Brewers at 56% to win Game 4, compared with 45% for the Rays. The platform also displays the Brewers at 42% to win by two or more runs, while the Rays are at 59% to win or lose by one run. SportsLine forecasts 4.8 runs for the Brewers and 4.0 for the Rays.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Rays-Brewers World Series Game 4 prediction

Milwaukee's first two World Series wins were tense. The Brewers edged the Rays 3-2 in Game 1 and 5-4 in Game 2, then rolled to a 10-1 win Monday. All eight fifth-inning runs came with two outs, none on a home run. Singles and doubles turned a 2-0 advantage into a full blowout. Tuesday's Game 4 at Tropicana Field offers the Brewers their first chance ever to claim a World Series championship.

Jackson Chourio collected four hits in Game 3 and is 8-for-14 in the series, with three stolen bases. Brice Turang delivered a two-run single Monday, while Cooper Pratt added a two-run double and Sal Frelick drove in another run with a double. William Contreras is batting .419 this postseason and has thrown out three runners attempting to steal during the first three World Series games. No catcher had accomplished that since 1993. Milwaukee's lineup has caused problems without relying on home runs, an approach the Rays haven't managed to interrupt through three games.

The Rays have headed the other way. They've scored one run in their past 17 innings with seven hits. Robert Gasser held Tampa Bay to one hit over six scoreless innings Monday, facing the minimum 18 batters. Manager Kevin Cash left Jonathan Aranda out of the starting lineup against Gasser, and Aranda has four hits in this series. Griffin Jax gets Game 4. He allowed three runs in four innings against Cleveland in the ALCS, but yielded only one run over his final four regular-season starts, covering 18 innings.

Milwaukee hadn't named a starter as of Tuesday morning. Brandon Woodruff was a candidate before pitching Monday's ninth in his first appearance since July 4. Dustin May and Kyle Harrison are possibilities, as are Shane Drohan or a bullpen game. The Brewers didn't use Aaron Ashby, Abner Uribe or Trevor Megill during Game 3, leaving their main late-inning options rested. Tampa Bay closer Bryan Baker hasn't appeared in the World Series and could enter earlier than usual if Jax's outing is brief.

SportsLine forecasts 4.8 runs for Milwaukee and 4.0 for Tampa Bay. Novig gives the Brewers a 56% chance to win Game 4, compared with 45% for the Rays. Tampa Bay's first two losses came by a run apiece; Monday's performance was far more one-sided. Those scores show how differently the games have unfolded, with Milwaukee trying to complete a sweep and Tampa Bay hoping to extend its season. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 27, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

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Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

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