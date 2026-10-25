The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 Trade Credits for qualifying new traders. Sunday's NFL schedule continues with Seahawks vs. Chiefs at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

The Seahawks check in at 59% against the undefeated Chiefs. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Seahawks victory.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Seahawks vs. Chiefs prediction

Seattle's offensive line will look different Sunday night. Right guard Anthony Bradford is set to return after missing five games, giving the Seahawks their usual starting five for only the second time this season. That follows consecutive games in which Darnold took five sacks apiece. The quarterback also threw two interceptions in a 17-14 overtime loss to Denver, and Seattle has dropped two straight.

Kansas City arrives unbeaten after holding the Chargers to six points last Sunday. Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chiefs' passing offense will be without Rashee Rice, who's been ruled out with hamstring and knee injuries. Patrick Mahomes threw for 272 yards against the Chargers, while Seattle's defense has permitted only 237 yards per game. Zach Charbonnet is also out for the Seahawks. Novig gives Seattle a 59% chance to win, compared with 42% for Kansas City. SportsLine forecasts a 24-22 Seahawks victory. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 25, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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