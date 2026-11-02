The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Seahawks vs. Bears closes NFL Week 8 on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig gives the Seahawks a 62% chance to win Monday night, while the Bears check in at 39%.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Seahawks vs. Bears prediction

The Seahawks' 20-3 victory over the previously unbeaten Chiefs is a useful starting point for Monday's matchup. Mike Macdonald's defense held Patrick Mahomes and company to 213 total yards and kept them out of the red zone. The Seahawks (4-3) allow 233.9 total yards per game, best in the NFL, and opponents have averaged only 3.5 yards per rush. That should give the Bears' running game a proper test.

The Bears (5-2) average a league-high 154.3 rushing yards, with D'Andre Swift producing 476 yards and seven touchdowns. Kyle Monangai, who has 324 rushing yards, won't play because of thumb and toe injuries. Caleb Williams has been difficult to slow since returning from a hamstring injury. He's thrown for 305 yards against the Falcons and 308 against the Patriots, both wins. He has a 71.0% completion rate and just one interception this season. Luther Burden III caught four passes for 130 yards and a touchdown against New England, while Colston Loveland caught a touchdown in both recent games. Still, the Seahawks have allowed just 144.4 passing yards per game. Devon Witherspoon and the secondary should make Williams work for downfield completions.

On the other side, Sam Darnold has 1,290 passing yards and eight touchdown passes, but his eight interceptions have interrupted an otherwise productive season. He threw for 257 yards in the win over the Chiefs and connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba nine times for 150 yards and a touchdown. Smith-Njigba leads the league with 867 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Now he'll face a Bears defense that's allowed 8.7 yards per pass attempt, the highest figure in the NFL. The matchup gets more interesting with Jeffery Simmons making his debut after arriving from Tennessee and Montez Sweat returning from a two-game suspension. Simmons has four sacks this season.

Meanwhile, left tackle Charles Cross is out with an ankle injury, putting Josh Jones in his place. The Seahawks also acquired Quenton Nelson, who'll start at left guard, moving Grey Zabel to the right side. Rashid Shaheed won't play because of a knee injury, but running back Zach Charbonnet is cleared to return from a torn ACL. The Seahawks converted 11 of 16 third downs against Kansas City but managed just six points on three red-zone possessions. SportsLine forecasts a 29-20 Seahawks victory. Novig gives the Seahawks a 62% chance to win, compared with 39% for the Bears. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 2, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

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