The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Texans (3-6) will host the Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium, opening Week 11 of the NFL season. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

The Colts won the first meeting between these AFC South rivals in September. Both teams are chasing their fourth victory of the season. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Texans vs. Colts prediction

DeMeco Ryans' team has yet to win at Reliant Stadium this season, despite owning a positive point differential through nine games. The Texans fell 27-24 at Cleveland on Sunday, one week after scoring 44 points against the Chargers. Indianapolis won the September meeting 19-17 when Spencer Shrader drilled a 53-yard field goal in the closing moments. Houston had taken its first lead with 1:48 left, and C.J. Stroud finished with 167 passing yards.

Stroud has thrown eight touchdown passes in his last two games, including five against the Chargers. He's averaging 273.6 passing yards per game and has thrown just three interceptions all season. Nico Collins caught nine passes for 94 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, bringing his season totals to 478 yards and five scores. The Colts will be without cornerback Charvarius Ward Sr. because of a knee injury, while Sauce Gardner is questionable with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis snapped a five-game losing streak with Sunday's 24-22 win over Miami. Shane Steichen leaned on Jonathan Taylor and rookie Seth McGowan, who combined for 160 rushing yards on 28 attempts. Daniel Jones threw for 108 yards and two interceptions in the victory. The veteran has 12 interceptions and seven passing touchdowns this season. Houston has logged 33 sacks, including 10.5 by Will Anderson Jr., and the Colts will be missing both Bernhard Raimann and Jalen Travis at offensive tackle.

The Texans placed leading tackler Azeez Al-Shaair on injured reserve Tuesday. Houston allows 102.6 rushing yards per game, while Indianapolis gives up 131.1. Novig displays an 85% chance of a Texans victory and 16% for the Colts. Houston winning by 13-plus points carries 50%, versus 51% for the opposite outcome. More than 43.5 combined points carries 52%, compared with 49% for fewer. SportsLine anticipates a 31-20 Texans victory, giving Indianapolis a 21% chance to win and the teams a 66% chance of exceeding 43.5 points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 19, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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