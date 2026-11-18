The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Thunder (9-5) will host the Hawks (8-6) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, followed by the Nuggets (7-5) welcoming the Celtics (11-3) at 9:30 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

The Thunder are one of the NBA's toughest teams to beat at home, having won all five games there this season. The Celtics have won four consecutive road games. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Thunder-Hawks prediction

Oklahoma City ended a three-game losing streak on Sunday with a 125-103 victory over Sacramento. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in 29 minutes, connecting on four of his five attempts from beyond the arc. He's averaging 30.9 points per game this season, while third-year guard Jared McCain is contributing 13.4.

Injuries have limited what head coach Mark Daigneault can do with his rotation. Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams are both out for Wednesday's game. Guard Ajay Mitchell has become a bigger part of Oklahoma City's offense, averaging 18.1 points through 12 appearances. Isaiah Hartenstein leads the team with 10.6 rebounds per game.

Meanwhile, Atlanta erased a 22-point deficit on Sunday to defeat Milwaukee 113-106. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum scored 20 points apiece, but McCollum won't play Wednesday because of a left calf strain. Jalen Johnson collected 14 points and 11 rebounds against the Bucks. He's averaging 19.5 points and 7.3 assists this season, while center Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 14.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. Atlanta is 5-3 away from home.

Novig prices a Thunder victory at $0.71 per share, implying a 71% win probability, compared with $0.30 per share (30%) for Atlanta. Oklahoma City winning by eight or more points carries 48%, versus 53% for the opposite outcome. SportsLine calls for a 117-104 Thunder victory, with Oklahoma City winning 78% of its simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Nuggets-Celtics prediction

Boston's six-game winning streak ended Monday with a 115-105 loss to Orlando, the Celtics' first home defeat of the season. Jayson Tatum scored 24 points, and Paul George added 22 on 7-of-13 shooting. Boston entered the fourth quarter with a two-point lead but allowed 40 points in the final period.

Denver had problems of its own Monday, losing 117-105 to Phoenix. Nikola Jokic delivered 28 points and 15 rebounds in the defeat, while Jamal Murray also scored 28. The Nuggets were outrebounded 51-35 by a Suns team that hadn't won on the road before Monday's game. Denver is just 2-3 at Ball Arena.

The matchup pairs two of the league's best offensive players in Tatum and Jokic. Tatum is averaging 26.5 points and 7.1 assists this season, while Jokic is producing 24.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Murray has averaged 26.5 points over his last 10 appearances. Boston's defense could present a difficult assignment for Denver, having held opponents to an average of 99.9 points over its last 10 games.

Novig lists Boston at $0.57 per share to win, implying a 57% probability, compared with $0.45 per share (45%) for Denver. A Celtics victory by three or more points carries 50%, versus 51% for the opposite outcome. More than 221.5 combined points carries 53%, compared with 49% for fewer. SportsLine anticipates a 119-110 Boston victory, with the Celtics winning 71% of simulations and the teams exceeding 221.5 points in 68%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 18, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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