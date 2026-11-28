The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. On Saturday, No. 9 UCLA (10-1) will host No. 15 USC (8-3) at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 6 Alabama (9-2) welcoming Auburn (7-4) at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 16 Arizona (8-3) will host Arizona State (6-5) at 9 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists USC at 64% to win, compared with 37% for UCLA. Alabama carries an 85% probability against Auburn's 16%, while Arizona is listed at 74% against Arizona State's 28%. Those percentages reflect Novig's college football winner markets and can change before kickoff. For details on the $50 bonus and promotional requirements, read our Novig promo code review. Click here to claim the latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

UCLA vs. USC predictions

UCLA can establish a program record with its 11th victory and secure a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. First-year head coach Bob Chesney has engineered a seven-win improvement from 2025, but quarterback injuries have complicated the turnaround. Ty Dieffenbach suffered a hip injury in last week's 18-16 triple-overtime loss at Michigan, with Madden Iamaleava taking over. Running back Wayne Knight leads the Big Ten with 13 rushing touchdowns.

USC erased a third-quarter deficit against Maryland last Saturday to win 35-21. Quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 237 yards, including two touchdown passes to Trent Mosley. Running back Waymond Jordan contributed 70 rushing yards and two scores. UCLA leads the Big Ten with 194 rushing yards per game, and linebacker Sammy Omosigho has forced five fumbles this season. SportsLine projects a 24-22 USC victory, with UCLA winning outright in 45% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Alabama vs. Auburn predictions

Alabama has won four consecutive games since losing to Tennessee in October, allowing just 19 points across its three November contests. Quarterback Austin Mack completed 20 of 25 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns in his first career start against Chattanooga last Saturday. Keelon Russell, who missed that game, has thrown for 2,480 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. Alabama's defense has allowed 89.1 rushing yards per game.

Auburn has won three consecutive games under first-year head coach Alex Golesh and averaged 42 points during that stretch. Quarterback Byrum Brown has dealt with an injury, while receivers Chas Nimrod and Keshaun Singleton have each collected at least 50 receptions and seven touchdown catches this season. Auburn hasn't defeated Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2010. SportsLine's model calls for a 37-16 Alabama victory, with Alabama winning by at least 15 points in 65% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Arizona vs. Arizona State predictions

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown for at least 300 yards in six consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS entering rivalry weekend. He accounted for three touchdowns in Arizona's 35-28 overtime victory at Kansas State last Saturday, helping erase a 15-point fourth-quarter deficit. Wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has caught 10 touchdown passes this season. Head coach Brent Brennan has guided Arizona to consecutive eight-win seasons.

Arizona State squandered a 24-7 halftime lead against Oklahoma State last Saturday, losing 30-27 in overtime. Freshman running back Cardae Mack rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown the previous week against UCF, helping Arizona State attain bowl eligibility. Saturday marks the 100th Territorial Cup meeting, and Arizona has won three of the last four. Fifita has thrown seven touchdown passes in three career starts against Arizona State. SportsLine anticipates a 36-16 Arizona victory, with Arizona winning in 85% of simulations. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 28, 2026

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

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