The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The 6-1 Vikings host the 6-1 Bills on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Carson Wentz will start for Minnesota in place of Kyler Murray, who's sidelined with a hamstring injury. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig lists the Bills at 63% to win, compared with 38% for the Vikings. Monday's featured predictions cover the teams' combined score, T.J. Hockenson finding the end zone, and Khalil Shakir reaching 40 receiving yards.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Vikings-Bills: 44 or Fewer Combined Points (50%)

Six of Minnesota's seven games have finished with 39 combined points or fewer. The Vikings allow 13.3 points per game, and their only loss was a 19-15 decision at Detroit. Wentz starts Monday with Murray sidelined, bringing a different quarterback to an offense that scored nine points in Wentz's start against Chicago. Minnesota also held Indianapolis to 10 points in its previous home game.

Buffalo's offense complicates that picture. Josh Allen threw for 289 yards in a 36-10 victory over Baltimore, and six of the Bills' seven games have reached at least 45 total points. James Cook III has 707 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, giving Buffalo another way to score. SportsLine gives 44 or fewer combined points a 55% chance, compared with Novig's 50%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

T.J. Hockenson Anytime TD (30% Yes)

Hockenson has scored three touchdowns in seven games, including one in each of Minnesota's last two outings. He caught four passes for 58 yards in the Week 8 loss to Detroit, with an eight-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. A week earlier, his five-yard scoring reception against Indianapolis put Minnesota ahead. He also scored on a 16-yard throw from Wentz during the season-opening comeback over Green Bay.

Wentz is back under center Monday, reuniting Hockenson with the quarterback who found him in Week 1. Hockenson caught 13 passes for a season-high 119 yards against Miami on October 4. Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison give the Vikings other options near the end zone, and Buffalo allows 25.9 points per game. SportsLine predicts a 24-21 Bills victory, giving Minnesota 21 points. Novig lists Hockenson scoring a touchdown at approximately $0.30 Yes and $0.92 No. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Khalil Shakir 40+ Receiving Yards (50% Yes)

Shakir caught five passes for 64 yards during Buffalo's 36-10 win over Baltimore, including 26- and 18-yard gains on the opening drive. Those two completions accounted for 44 yards before the first possession ended. He's reached 40 receiving yards four times this season, highlighted by 82 against New England and 80 against the Rams. His 57-yard reception against the Rams is his longest of the year.

His workload has swung from seven catches against the Patriots to one against the Chargers. Shakir has 27 receptions for 354 yards and a touchdown through seven appearances. Minnesota's defense allows the fewest passing yards in the NFL, while coordinator Brian Flores frequently sends extra rushers. Quick throws to Shakir could figure into Buffalo's approach Monday. SportsLine estimates 48.2 receiving yards for Shakir. Novig puts his 40-plus-yard outcome at $0.50 Yes and $0.88 No. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 9, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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