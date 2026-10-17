The all-new Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users $50 in bonus Trade Credits after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits for qualifying traders. Saturday's college football schedule continues with BYU vs. Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET and Colorado vs. Utah at 10:15 p.m. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig gives Alabama a 75% chance to defeat Tennessee, compared with 26% for the Volunteers. Notre Dame checks in at 79% against BYU at 22%. Utah is listed at 87% to win, while Colorado sits at 14%. SportsLine forecasts victories for Alabama and Notre Dame, with Utah winning by 15 points. The closest projected finish comes in Knoxville, where the Crimson Tide have only a two-point advantage.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

BYU vs. Notre Dame predictions

BYU brings a 5-0 record into its biggest home game of the season, and Bear Bachmeier just gave Notre Dame plenty to study. The quarterback threw for 329 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa State, then added 109 rushing yards in a 24-10 victory. Legend Glasker caught a 75-yard touchdown and finished with 99 receiving yards. The Cougars also held Iowa State to 200 total yards, although three failed fourth-down attempts kept the final score closer than the yardage suggested.

Notre Dame handled Stanford 58-7, led by freshman Jonaz Walton's 181 rushing yards. Nolan James Jr. scored twice on the ground, while C.J. Carr passed for three touchdowns. The unbeaten Irish have another difficult assignment in Provo, where BYU will test their run defense. SportsLine forecasts a 24-18 Notre Dame victory. Novig lists the Irish at 79% to win, compared with 22% for the Cougars. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Colorado vs. Utah predictions

Colorado had a week off to consider its 29-7 loss to Texas Tech, the third straight defeat for Deion Sanders's team. Receiver Joseph Williams has done his part, catching 32 passes for 454 yards and five touchdowns. Defensive lineman Santana Hopper produced 5.5 tackles for loss against Texas Tech. Quarterback Isaac Wilson, who previously played for Utah, threw for 290 yards in his first Colorado start, giving Saturday's reunion an extra storyline.

Utah enters at 5-0 after beating Kansas 41-24. Devon Dampier threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns, then ran for 71 yards and another score. Wayshawn Parker rushed for 171 yards, including a 90-yard touchdown that finished the Jayhawks off. The Utes have scored at least 30 points in each of their last 11 games. SportsLine forecasts a 34-19 Utah win. Novig gives the Utes an 87% chance, compared with 14% for Colorado. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 17, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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