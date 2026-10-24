The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The offer includes five single-use $10 credits for qualifying traders. Saturday's college football schedule features No. 15 Iowa vs. Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. ET, followed by No. 16 USC vs. Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m. ET. No. 10 Utah hosts No. 14 Houston in a ranked Big 12 matchup at 10:15 p.m. ET. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Iowa carries a 70% chance against Minnesota, with SportsLine calling for a 26-19 Hawkeyes victory. USC checks in at 58% against Wisconsin, and the Trojans have a 27-22 advantage in the SportsLine forecast. Utah is a 69% favorite over Houston, with SportsLine expecting a 32-23 Utes win.

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Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Minnesota-Iowa predictions

Iowa got its best offensive showing of the season in Seattle, and Kirk Ferentz has decided to stay with the quarterback who delivered it. Jeremy Hecklinski completed 14 of 19 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-24 victory over Washington. Kamari Moulton was harder to contain, rushing for 208 yards and two scores. The Hawkeyes amassed 263 rushing yards and sacked Washington six times. They had a week off before heading to Minneapolis for the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry.

Minnesota would rather forget its last appearance. Purdue ran for 305 yards in a 41-13 defeat, including 195 and three touchdowns from former Gopher Fame Ijeboi. Drake Lindsey threw for 248 yards, but Minnesota managed just 27 rushing yards. P.J. Fleck's team previously beat Washington on the road and Michigan at home, so the Hawkeyes face an opponent that's shown some fight. Iowa has taken 10 of the past 11 meetings. SportsLine has the Hawkeyes winning 26-19. Novig gives Iowa a 70% chance, compared with 31% for Minnesota. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Wisconsin-USC predictions

USC had a week to regroup after surviving Penn State's White Out. Jayden Maiava threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-23 victory, while Trent Mosley gained 111 receiving yards. King Miller added 102 yards rushing, and the Trojans held Penn State to 68 on the ground. Lincoln Riley's team is 6-1 and has now won a difficult road game in Big Ten country. Another awaits at Camp Randall on Saturday.

Wisconsin couldn't turn its defensive resistance into points at UCLA. Colton Joseph completed six of 16 passes for 66 yards in a 17-7 defeat, though he did score the Badgers' only touchdown on a run. Marvin Burks Jr. intercepted a pass that helped cut UCLA's advantage to three early in the second half. Wisconsin has four wins under Luke Fickell, but its passing offense needs a better night against USC. Earlier conference victories over Penn State and Michigan State offer reasons for optimism. SportsLine calls for a 27-22 USC victory. Novig lists USC at 58% and Wisconsin at 43%. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Utah-Houston predictions

No. 10 Utah and No. 14 Houston bring almost identical offensive production into Saturday's Big 12 meeting. The Utes average 486.5 yards per game, and the Cougars are at 485.1. Devon Dampier has thrown 15 touchdowns and completed 68.6% of his passes for Utah, while Houston's Conner Weigman has 20 touchdowns against just two interceptions. Both offenses can move the chains on the ground as well, each producing a little more than 220 rushing yards per contest.

Houston's defense allows only 82.6 rushing yards per game, sixth nationally, but opponents have averaged 265 through the air. Utah holds teams to 14.8 points per outing and 88.7 rushing yards. Willie Fritz's Cougars lead the country on third down at 61.4%, a demanding test for Morgan Scalley's defense. Utah's offense is converting 53.2% itself. The teams haven't met in Salt Lake City since 1977, and Houston leads the series 5-0. SportsLine has Utah winning 32-23. Novig assigns the Utes a 69% chance, compared with 32% for Houston. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 24, 2026

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