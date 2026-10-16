The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives eligible new users $50 in bonus credits after depositing $10 or more. The offer distributes five single-use $10 credits to qualifying new traders. Friday's schedule brings ALCS Game 4 between the Guardians and Rays at 8 p.m. ET, along with Tulane vs. Memphis and Purdue vs. Washington in college football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig lists Purdue with a 62% chance of defeating Washington, compared with 39% for the Huskies. The Guardians-Rays matchup is nearly even, with Tampa Bay at 51% and Cleveland at 50%. Memphis carries a 71% chance against Tulane, which checks in at 30%. SportsLine's forecasts favor Washington and Tampa Bay in the first two matchups, with Memphis narrowly defeating Tulane in the third.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS or SPORTSLINE, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo here:

Purdue vs. Washington predictions

Purdue has turned two Big Ten games into victories, and Fame Ijeboi supplied the jolt. The former Minnesota running back punished his old team for 195 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-13 win Saturday. Ryan Browne added 159 passing yards and rushed for 81 more, helping the Boilermakers put up 458 total yards. Barry Odom's club is 3-3 after opening conference play with a defeat at UCLA.

Washington's recent stretch has been rougher. The Huskies lost 41-24 to Iowa, their third consecutive defeat, and quarterback Demond Williams Jr. left with a rib injury. Elijah Brown threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in relief, giving Jedd Fisch an option if Williams can't play. Washington allowed Iowa's Kamari Moulton to rush for 208 yards, a troublesome number after Ijeboi's performance. SportsLine forecasts a 26-23 Washington victory, but Novig lists Purdue at 62% to win, compared with 39% for the Huskies. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Guardians vs. Rays predictions

Cleveland needed offense Thursday, and Petey Halpin delivered. The outfielder erased a 2-1 deficit with a fifth-inning two-run homer off Griffin Jax, sending the Guardians to a 3-2 victory over Tampa Bay. Gavin Williams struck out nine across five innings, and Cade Smith finished the job after the Rays managed only three hits. Cleveland leads the American League Championship Series 2-1 entering Friday's Game 4 at Progressive Field.

Chandler Simpson accounted for both Rays runs Thursday with a triple. Nick Martinez is lined up to start Friday after holding Cleveland scoreless for 13 innings over two regular-season meetings. The Guardians hadn't named a starter as of Thursday night, with another quick turnaround looming. SportsLine gives Tampa Bay a narrow 4.0-3.6 edge. Novig lists the Rays at 51% to win and Cleveland at 50%. Friday's scheduled 6 p.m. ET start could change because of weather. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Tulane vs. Memphis predictions

Tulane had a fourth-quarter lead at Army and couldn't finish the job. Cale Hellums broke a 58-yard touchdown run to tie the game, and the Black Knights won 20-17 on a field goal as time expired. Kadin Semonza has thrown for 804 yards and four touchdowns this season, while Tulane is 2-3 entering its home conference opener. Its run defense gets another examination Friday.

Memphis has won four straight under Charles Huff and just handled UAB 38-13. Jaylin Carter rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Marcus Stokes threw a pair of scoring passes. The Tigers are averaging 516.7 total yards per game, including 247 on the ground, and stand 5-1. Tulane did beat Memphis 38-32 last season, adding history to Friday's matchup. SportsLine sees a 28-27 Memphis victory. Novig gives the Tigers a 71% chance to win, compared with 30% for Tulane. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to $50 in bonus credits:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified October 16, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.