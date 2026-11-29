The latest Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. Sunday's NFL Week 12 schedule features the Browns (6-4) hosting the Raiders (4-7) at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

On Novig, the Browns are at 68% against the Raiders' 33%. Prices can change before kickoff. Check out our Novig promo code review for full terms and details.

Novig promo code: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Browns vs. Raiders predictions

Deshaun Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards in three consecutive starts, joining Joe Flacco and Josh McCown as the only Browns quarterbacks to accomplish that feat. Watson passed for 312 yards in Cleveland's 27-24 victory over Houston before the bye. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy finished with a season-high 74 receiving yards, including a 65-yard catch. Cleveland's four double-digit comeback victories this season are a franchise record.

Las Vegas has allowed more than 100 rushing yards in 10 consecutive games, with opponents averaging 149.5 per game through Week 11. Denver rookie Jonah Coleman ran for three touchdowns against the Raiders. Running back Ashton Jeanty leads all NFL running backs with 507 receiving yards on 51 catches through Week 11. Rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza passed for 118 yards under pressure against Denver, per NFL Next Gen Stats. SportsLine gives Cleveland a 68% chance to win and a projected score of 29-20. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Trading may be unavailable or restricted in LA, NV, MI, AZ or WA. Check availability in your jurisdiction before signing up and making a deposit. Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 29, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.