The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Giants host the Commanders on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. Rain is expected. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig's winner market lists the Giants at 56% and the Commanders at 44%. Thursday's featured selections include Washington winning outright and Malik Nabers reaching 80 receiving yards. Rachaad White finishing below 40 rushing yards rounds out the list. Check out our Novig promo code review for full details.

Novig promo code CBSSPORTS: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Giants-Commanders picks and predictions

Commanders to win outright: 43% Yes; 58% No.

43% Yes; 58% No. Malik Nabers, 80+ receiving yards: 40.5% Yes; 65% No.

40.5% Yes; 65% No. Rachaad White, fewer than 40 rushing yards: 55% No on 40+; 48% Yes on 40+.

Commanders to Win Outright: 43% Yes, 58% No

The first Giants-Commanders game ended 27-27 on October 11. Washington led by 14 in the fourth quarter before Jameis Winston threw the tying touchdown pass with 1:43 left. Jayden Daniels rushed for 103 yards and two scores that afternoon. Washington has since slipped to 2-5-1, but Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Rams came down to the final possessions. Daniels passed for 274 yards and a touchdown.

New York enters at 5-2-1 after a 19-11 win over Philadelphia. J.J. McCarthy completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards, briefly leaving with a hip injury before returning. The Giants' defense had seven sacks, and the offense managed 243 yards. Novig lists the Commanders at 43% to win, compared with 58% for the Giants in its winner market. SportsLine goes the other way, assigning Washington a 52% win probability and a 25-24 final score. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Malik Nabers 80+ Receiving Yards: 40.5% Yes, 65% No

Nabers had 11 catches for 121 yards and a touchdown when the Giants visited Washington last month. He drew 20 targets that afternoon, giving the Commanders plenty to account for in the rematch. Nabers followed a 112-yard outing against Arizona with 165 against New Orleans, then added 111 in Houston. His last five games have produced 552 yards, or 110.4 per contest. He's caught 53 passes for 648 yards this season, with two touchdowns.

Sunday was different. Nabers finished with five catches for 43 yards against Philadelphia despite eight targets. Washington allows 240 passing yards per game, ranked 30th in the NFL. Four receivers have topped 100 yards against the Commanders this season. SportsLine estimates 87.7 receiving yards for Nabers on Thursday. Novig lists his 80-plus receiving market at 40.5% Yes and 65% No. He's reached 80 yards in four of his past five games. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Rachaad White Fewer Than 40 Rushing Yards: 55% No, 48% Yes

White has reached 40 rushing yards in just one of his last five appearances. He carried seven times for 28 yards against the Rams on Sunday after gaining 55 on 11 attempts against Philadelphia a week earlier. His other recent totals were 27 against San Francisco, 18 against the Giants and 35 against Seattle. That first meeting with New York provided little room for White, who averaged 2.6 yards per attempt on seven carries.

Washington has used White alongside other runners rather than asking him to handle every carry. He's at 228 rushing yards through seven games, averaging 32.6 per outing. Daniels leads the Commanders with 252 rushing yards, and Austin Ekeler has also played a part in the backfield. SportsLine estimates 35.5 rushing yards for White on Thursday. Novig's 40-plus rushing market is priced at 48% Yes and 55% No, so the No side covers anything below 40. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 12, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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