The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after a deposit of at least $10. The Ravens will host the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Thursday's featured selections include the Jaguars winning by at least 10 points and Derrick Henry reaching 75 rushing yards. Brian Thomas Jr. catching two or more passes rounds out the list. Novig lists the Jaguars at 82% to win outright, compared with 19% for the Ravens.

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Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

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Ravens-Jaguars picks and predictions

Jaguars to win by 10 points or more: 53% Yes; 48% No.

53% Yes; 48% No. Derrick Henry, 75+ rushing yards: 47.5% Yes; 81% No.

47.5% Yes; 81% No. Brian Thomas Jr., 2+ receptions: 38.5% Yes; 62% No.

Jaguars to Win by 10 Points or More: 53% Yes ($0.53)

Jacksonville put Sunday's game away early. Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes against Indianapolis, and the Jaguars carried a 28-0 lead into halftime before finishing a 42-7 victory. Their ground game added a season-high 183 yards. The defense contributed an interception return for a touchdown and allowed just seven points. That's plenty for Baltimore to prepare for on a short week, with Jacksonville coming off its highest team scoring total of the season.

Baltimore has a tougher assignment after scoring 33 points across three consecutive losses. Quarterback injuries have complicated coach Jesse Minter's plans, with Joe Fagnano preparing for his first NFL start after replacing Tyler Huntley against Buffalo. Fagnano completed 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and an interception in that appearance. If he starts Thursday, Jacksonville gets a rookie with limited preparation time. SportsLine's model has the Jaguars winning 28-18. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Derrick Henry 75+ Rushing Yards: 47.5% Yes ($0.475)

Henry's workload took a hit in Buffalo. He carried 11 times for 53 yards and a touchdown as Baltimore lost 36-10, leaving him below 75 rushing yards for a third straight game. The efficiency was better than the final total suggests: 4.8 yards per carry. His previous two appearances produced 58 yards against Cleveland and 45 against Cincinnati, both on 17 attempts.

But earlier results show what a larger workload can produce. Henry ran for 144 yards on 24 carries in the opener and later posted 102 on another 24 attempts against Atlanta. He's averaging 79 rushing yards through eight games, with eight touchdowns on the ground. Baltimore's quarterback injuries could put more responsibility on its veteran runner, though another early deficit could reduce his carries. SportsLine estimates 86.8 rushing yards and 21.4 attempts Thursday, anticipating more work than he received in Buffalo. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Brian Thomas Jr. 2+ Receptions: 38.5% Yes ($0.385)

Thomas found the end zone against Indianapolis, catching a 12-yard touchdown from Lawrence. It was his only reception on two targets. That followed a catchless appearance against Houston, so Thursday's two-catch selection asks for an increase from his recent output. Through seven games, he's collected 10 receptions for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 22 targets. The opportunities have been limited in an offense that's distributing passes elsewhere.

Brenton Strange leads Jacksonville with 28 catches, while Parker Washington has 27 and Jakobi Meyers has 22. Those totals help explain why Thomas' name recognition hasn't translated into a larger weekly reception count. Lawrence has thrown 17 touchdown passes, but Thomas has accounted for two of them. His role is the central question entering Thursday. SportsLine puts him at 2.4 receptions, above the two catches required here, despite a season average of about 1.4 per game. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 5, 2026

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