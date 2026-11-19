The Novig promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more. The Texans (3-6) will host the Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium. Both AFC South clubs enter Week 11 looking for their fourth victory of the season. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig's winner market prices the Texans at 85% and the Colts at 17%. Thursday's featured selections examine the Texans' potential margin of victory along with individual touchdown and passing yardage markets. Check out our Novig promo code review for full details.

Novig promo code CBSSPORTS: How to claim $50 in Trade Credits

Sign up: Open a new Novig account through the approved promotional link. Enter the code: Use CBSSPORTS, then complete identity verification and link a payment method. Deposit: Add $10 or more to receive $50 in Trade Credits. Use the credits: Apply each $10 credit separately to an eligible trade within 30 days. Withdraw proceeds: Eligible proceeds from trades using promotional credits can be withdrawn as cash.

Claim your Novig promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Texans-Colts picks and predictions

Texans to win by 11 points or more: 54% Yes, 48% No

54% Yes, 48% No Nico Collins to score a touchdown: 44.5% Yes, 58.5% No

44.5% Yes, 58.5% No Daniel Jones fewer than 175 passing yards: 50% No, 60% Yes (175+ passing yards market)

Texans to Win by 11 Points or More: 54% Yes, 48% No

A late field goal decided the first Texans-Colts matchup. Kicker Spencer Shrader made all four attempts, including a 53-yarder with 16 seconds left, in Indianapolis' 19-17 victory. He's converted 23 of his 25 field-goal attempts this season. Houston forced three turnovers that afternoon but managed only 17 points. The Texans have scored at least 24 points in four of their last five games, while Indianapolis allows 27.1 points per game.

Three of the Colts' seven defeats have come by double digits, including a 42-7 loss at Jacksonville. Shane Steichen's team snapped a five-game losing streak against Miami on Sunday, with cornerback Justin Walley's strip sack leading to a defensive touchdown. Houston has lost all four home games this season, three of them by six points or fewer. SportsLine's projected final score of 31-20 puts the Texans ahead by 11 points. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Nico Collins to Score a Touchdown: 44.5% Yes, 58.5% No

Collins has scored in consecutive games, and both touchdowns came from inside the 15-yard line. He caught a 13-yard scoring pass against the Chargers before opening the scoring in Cleveland with a 12-yard touchdown. The wide receiver has logged five touchdowns in seven appearances, finding the end zone twice against Dallas in Week 4. Collins drew 16 targets against the Browns and caught nine of them.

Houston has recorded 19 passing touchdowns compared with six rushing scores this season. All three of its touchdowns against Cleveland came via passes from C.J. Stroud. Indianapolis has allowed 17 passing touchdowns through 10 games and 11 completions of at least 40 yards. Collins can score from farther out, too, with seven of his 37 receptions gaining at least 20 yards this season. SportsLine's model estimates 0.65 receiving touchdowns for Collins. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Daniel Jones Fewer Than 175 Passing Yards: 50% No, 60% Yes

Jones has finished with fewer than 175 passing yards in three of his last four starts, including 108 against Miami on Sunday. He's averaged 144 passing yards over three November games and hasn't reached 200 since Oct. 18. Steichen confirmed Jones would start against Houston. Running backs Jonathan Taylor and Seth McGowan combined for 28 carries against the Dolphins, while Jones attempted just 22 passes.

Houston's pass rush presents another challenge. Will Anderson Jr. has recorded 10.5 sacks this season, including 2.5 in the first meeting with Indianapolis. The Texans sacked Jones four times that afternoon, though he still threw for 235 yards. Houston has registered 33 sacks through nine games, and the Colts have allowed 26 in 10. SportsLine's player model puts Jones at 163.9 passing yards for the rematch. Click here to claim the Novig promo code CBSSPORTS and get up to a $50 bonus:

Novig promo details: Deposit $10+, get $50 trading credits

In August 2026, Novig relaunched as a CFTC-licensed prediction market platform, with an app that immediately rivals others in the space for consideration as one of the best prediction market apps.



Novig promo code CBSSPORTS Novig sign-up bonus Deposit $10+, get $50 bonus trading credits Novig legal states Nationwide (excluding AZ, MI & NV) Novig minimum age Must be 21+, physically located in an eligible state* and otherwise eligible Novig available sports Pro baseball, tennis, golf, pro basketball, UFC, pro football, college football, soccer Novig regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 19, 2026

*Trading not available when located in AZ, MI or NV

Novig Key Terms

21+ and any state Novig operates (excludes NV, MI, AZ).

Open to new traders only.

Bonus issued as 5x $10 Trade Credits.

30-day expiration for credits.

Max 1 $10 credit per trade and required contracts priced between $0.01 to $0.60

Trade proceeds are immediately withdrawable.

Disclaimers

21+. Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Please carefully consider if it's appropriate for you in light of your personal financial circumstances. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Pricing reflects market sentiment, fluctuates and is subject to change. Prediction market availability varies. Not available in all jurisdictions. Participants are responsible for complying with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals in prohibited jurisdictions. See the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative for more information.

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