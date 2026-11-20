The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Nuggets (8-5) host the Rockets (12-4) at 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Ball Arena. Both teams are competing in West Group A of the NBA Cup. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kalshi quotes the Nuggets at $0.54 per share to win, compared with $0.48 for the Rockets. Those prices imply win probabilities of 54% and 48%, respectively. The teams will meet for the second time in 12 days.

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

For full Kalshi terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Rockets vs. Nuggets game preview

Friday will wrap up a four-game road trip for Houston, which has won five of its last six outings. The Rockets defeated Indiana, 119-104, on Wednesday, but lost starting center Alperen Sengun to an eye injury in the second quarter. He's questionable for Friday with a left corneal abrasion. Sengun is averaging 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Steven Adams (quadriceps) is also questionable, while Clint Capela (ankle) has been ruled out.

Denver overcame a 17-point deficit to beat Boston 105-101 on Wednesday. Nikola Jokic scored 24 points and dished out nine assists. He also grabbed eight rebounds in 39 minutes. DeMar DeRozan collected 13 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter. The Nuggets have won five of their last seven games. Guard Julian Strawther will miss Friday's game with a left knee sprain. Trade on Rockets vs. Nuggets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Nuggets-Rockets picks, NBA predictions

Rockets to stay within 1 point or win ($0.51 per share)

($0.51 per share) Over 225.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Rockets to stay within 1 point—or win ($0.51)

Houston won the initial meeting between these teams 110-100 on Nov. 9. Kevin Durant scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the victory. The Rockets collected 15 offensive rebounds and produced 24 second-chance points. They also received 33 points from their reserves, compared with 22 for Denver. Jamal Murray scored 38 points that night, making five of his eight 3-point attempts. Jokic added 25 points and 16 rebounds.

The Nuggets have split six home games this season, while Houston has gone 5-3 on the road. The Rockets have averaged 45.7 rebounds per game, compared with 42.0 for Denver. Kalshi lists the No outcome for Denver winning by more than 1.5 points at $0.51 per share, the same price as Yes. SportsLine gives Houston a 48% chance of winning outright or losing by a single point. Trade on Rockets vs. Nuggets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 225.5 combined points ($0.50 Yes)

The Rockets enter Friday averaging 117.9 points per game and are shooting 38.2% from 3-point range. Reed Sheppard accounted for six of Houston's 19 3-pointers against Indiana on Wednesday, missing just once from beyond the arc. The Rockets put up 147 points against Washington on Sunday before losing 128-110 to Miami the following night. Two of Houston's last three games have produced at least 238 combined points.

Denver has averaged 113.2 points per game, and its last three games have all produced fewer than 225.5 combined points. The Nuggets are shooting 33.6% from 3-point range. They've allowed 112.2 points per game, compared with Houston's 109.2. Kalshi quotes more than 225.5 combined points at $0.50 per share, compared with $0.52 for fewer. SportsLine projects a 120-118 Denver victory and has the teams exceeding 225.5 points in 68.4% of simulations. Trade on Rockets vs. Nuggets here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Responsible risk management

Minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi offers risk management tools that traders can use at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for everyone. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Availability may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction market content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Concerned about your trading behavior? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET. For more information, see the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative.